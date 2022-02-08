Colts Sign DT R.J. McIntosh, K Jake Verity to Reserve/Future Contracts

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh and kicker Jake Verity to reserve/future contracts.
McIntosh, 6-5, 286 pounds, has played in 18 career games in his time with the Green Bay Packers (2021), New Orleans Saints (2021) and New York Giants (2018-21) and has compiled 18 tackles (10 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. He was originally selected by the Giants in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. In 2021, McIntosh spent time on the Green Bay Packers' practice squad after participating in training camp with the Saints and Giants.
Verity, 6-1, 197 pounds, spent most of the 2021 season on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad. He participated in the Ravens' 2021 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 18, 2021. Collegiately, Verity played in 47 career games at East Carolina from 2016-20 and converted 74-of-98 field goals (75.5 percent) and 130-of-133 extra points (97.7 percent) for a school-record 352 points. He earned Second Team All-American Athletic Conference honors in 2019 and was a First Team All-AAC choice in 2018.