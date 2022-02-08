Colts Sign DT R.J. McIntosh, K Jake Verity to Reserve/Future Contracts

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh and kicker Jake Verity to reserve/future contracts.

McIntosh, 6-5, 286 pounds, has played in 18 career games in his time with the Green Bay Packers (2021), New Orleans Saints (2021) and New York Giants (2018-21) and has compiled 18 tackles (10 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. He was originally selected by the Giants in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. In 2021, McIntosh spent time on the Green Bay Packers' practice squad after participating in training camp with the Saints and Giants.