Colts P Rigoberto Sanchez Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

The NFL today announced that Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 7

Oct 27, 2021 at 08:29 AM
AFC_ST_POTW_Sanchez_SF_1920x1080

Indianapolis – The NFL today announced that Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 7. This marks the second time in his career that Sanchez has earned Player of the Week honors as he earned the distinction earlier this season in Week 4.

In the Colts' 30-18 win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, Sanchez tallied six punts for 273 yards (45.5 avg./38.7 net avg.) with two punts pinned inside the 20-yard line. He registered a 79-yard punt in the second quarter, which is the longest punt in franchise history and the second-longest in the NFL this season.

Sanchez is the first Indianapolis player to earn multiple AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in the same season since Adam Vinatieri in 2013 (Weeks 11 and 17).

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 8 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their Week 8 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's AFC South clash against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

Colts Sign S Jahleel Addae, TE Eli Wolf To Practice Squad, Release G Zack Bailey From Practice Squad

The 31-year-old Addae has started 62 games over his eight-year NFL career. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. 49ers, Week 7

The Colts topped the San Francisco 49ers, 30-18, on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. Get inside the Colts' win with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned. 
news

Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. Hits 'Beast Mode' Status In Win Over San Francisco 49ers

Pittman had four catches for 105 yards and drew two pass interference penalties for 57 yards in the Colts' 30-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. 
news

Amid 'Bomb Cyclone,' Colts Prove Weather Forecast Wasn't Only Explosive Part Of Sunday Night's Win Over San Francisco 49ers

Carson Wentz's 28-yard touchdown to Michael Pittman Jr. sealed a 30-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, a game played in relentlessly soggy conditions in the Bay Area. 
news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. 49ers Week 7

The Colts are in the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts Vs. 49ers, Week 7

Get inside this week's Colts-49ers primetime matchup with a look at Jonathan Taylor's emergence as an elite running back, DeForest Buckner's return to San Francisco and more ahead of Sunday Night Football. 
news

Colts Activate G Quenton Nelson From Injured Reserve, Place S Julian Blackmon On Injured Reserve, Elevate WR Keke Coutee and Safety Josh Jones To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the moves Saturday ahead of Sunday night's Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Colts Rule Out Julian Blackmon, Braden Smith, Kemoko Turay, Jordan Wilkins, Rock Ya-Sin For Week 7 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Friday. 
news

Colts QB Brett Hundley Named NFLPA Community MVP For Week 7

The Hundley Foundation hosted the quarterback's annual Halloween Spectacular for more than 250 kids and families who live with epilepsy. 
news

Colts Mailbag: What's Next At Safety After Julian Blackmon's Injury?

The Colts head to the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football this weekend. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising