Colts P Rigoberto Sanchez Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

Indianapolis – The NFL today announced that Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 7. This marks the second time in his career that Sanchez has earned Player of the Week honors as he earned the distinction earlier this season in Week 4.

In the Colts' 30-18 win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, Sanchez tallied six punts for 273 yards (45.5 avg./38.7 net avg.) with two punts pinned inside the 20-yard line. He registered a 79-yard punt in the second quarter, which is the longest punt in franchise history and the second-longest in the NFL this season.