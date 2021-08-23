Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly Return In Limited Fashion

The Colts held their 18th training camp practice of 2021 on Monday. Here’s everything you need to know from the day’s action at Grand Park. 

Aug 23, 2021 at 03:33 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

For Monday's update on Carson Wentz, click here.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Frank Reich and the Colts added an extra seven-on-seven period during Monday's practice not only to get quarterback Carson Wentz more reps, but to allow left guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly to get more work in, too.

Both Nelson (foot) and Kelly (elbow) returned to practice on Monday, with both offensive linemen participating in a limited fashion. Neither took part in full-team 11-on-11 periods but both were involved in individual drills, which in part too, place during seven-on-seven work.

As is the case with Wentz, the next step for Nelson and Kelly will be seeing how they come back after pushing things on Monday.

"You have to prove they can do consecutive days of that and keep ramping it up and see how it responds," Reich said.

Nelson underwent a procedure to remove a bone fragment from his foot on Aug. 3 — one day after Wentz had the same procedure — while Kelly suffered his elbow injury July 29.

And for the first time in weeks, all three were back on Monday.

"I see these guys out in stretch, and a couple other guys healthy," Reich said, "and I was like, 'Looks like we got a squad out here. I think we're gonna be all right.'"

An Update On Dayo Odeyingbo

Reich was asked Monday about where Dayo Odeyingbo is in his recovery process from an Achilles' injury suffered training for the Senior Bowl in January.

"He's making good progress considering where he was," Reich said. "With (Eric) Fisher, I think everything is kind of paralleling the course, we feel very optimistic and positive about what he's doing. It's funny you said that, I was saying the same thing to Chris (Ballard) yesterday, man, I just want to see that next step for him too. I think we're getting close but he's making good progress."

The Colts drafted Odeyinbgo 54th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He had 5 1/2 sacks, eight tackles for a loss and nine quarterback hits during his senior year with the Commodores in 2020.

Quick Hits

  • Reich said he has not decided on a starting quarterback for Friday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions.
  • Linebacker Bobby Okereke and safety Sean Davis both had interceptions in 11 on 11 work.
  • A couple of standout pressures in 11 on 11 came from defensive end Isaac Rochell and cornerback Kenny Moore II, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Monday.
  • An offensive highlight from 11 on 11: Quarterback Sam Ehlinger hitting wide receiver Parris Campbell on a deep shot downfield.

They Said it

"Yeah, so we've been involved with Mission of Hope down there in Haiti for a while now. Built a sports complex down there, so the people of Haiti have been really near and dear to my heart and my wife's especially. So, when we saw the news of the earthquake it definitely broke our hearts. We have a lot of good connections down there and relationships.

Just to know an organization like Mission of Hope, to know how quickly they can respond, and there's a lot of hopelessness going on there right now. There's a lot of despair and obviously there's always a lot of poverty down there but then for another natural disaster to hit – really breaks your heart. So, for them to be able to respond as quickly as they could, the least we could do is find a way to help be a part of it and do a little fundraiser, financially donate, pray and just try and be an outlet of hope for those people that desperately need it right now."

- Quarterback Carson Wentz, on he, his wife and AO1 Foundation's $250,000 donation to Mission of Hope in Haiti following a devastating earthquake

