Colts QB Carson Wentz Impresses In Return To Practice: 'Today was a good next step'

Carson Wentz participated in a training camp practice Monday for the first time since July 29. And it looked like he picked up right where he left off. 

Aug 23, 2021 at 02:35 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz returned to practice Monday three weeks to the day from undergoing a procedure on his foot.

Wentz participated heavily in everything except full team 11-on-11 periods as he tested his foot, which had a bone fragment break loose July 29 that required surgery Aug. 2. And from individual drills to one-on-ones to seven-on-sevens, Wentz looked like he picked up right where he left off.

"He looked good today," wide receiver Zach Pascal said, grinning at a reporter. "You see him?"

Wentz had a number of impressive throws and moved well, including one play where he rolled right and fired a strike to wide receiver De'Michael Harris in a seven-on-seven period. Notably, his timing with his receivers looked on point, which hardly is a given for someone who hadn't practiced in three and a half weeks.

But all the time Wentz spent talking through things with his pass-catchers while he was sidelined — be it on the field or in meetings — helped him smoothly side back into practicing as the Colts' QB1 on Monday. It's no coincidence that Wentz looked locked in during practices over the last few weeks and then translated it to his return to practice.

"It's been good to be out here and talk through guys after each play, like hey, this is what I'm seeing on this one, this one I might've checked here, faster eyes on this one," Wentz said. "Just having that dialogue out here, in meetings — being involved is really helpful."

Wentz said a lot of what he went through Monday he did last week to test his foot. And it responded well last week, although coach Frank Reich said Wentz did not push things on consecutive days.

So that'll be the next step for Wentz in his recovery process.

"We gotta get to the point where we can do consecutive days' work," Reich said. "And then we gotta get to the point where we can do everything. We're still not there but today was a good next step."

Still, that the Colts and Wentz even arrived at this next step on Monday is an encouraging development. Reich said he initially figured the best-case outlook for Wentz would be doing what he did Monday one week from now, which would've been the four-week mark out from his procedure.

But with Wentz's procedure being the "best-case scenario" and his recovery being "really quick," the quarterback was able to push things on Monday.

"It was fun to get out there today and, honestly, to not think about it a lot and go play ball," Wentz said.

The Colts will monitor how Wentz responds to Monday morning's practice throughout the day and then into Tuesday before determining if he needs a rest day or indeed can start to push things on consecutive days. Wentz, of course, wants to be out there, but emphasized he's following what trainers, doctors and surgeons tell him.

Still, Wentz said he feels confident with where his foot is and is optimistic about where things are headed.

"It's going to be up to the doctors," Wentz said. "At the end of the day, as long as there's nothing I can do to injure myself or make it worse, I know I've played through a lot worse. But it's going to come down to what the doctors say."

Related Content

news

Colts Waive DT Joey Ivie, LB Skai Moore, TE Andrew Vollert

The Colts made three roster moves before Monday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: August 23 - 24

Everything you need to know about the third week at Colts Training Camp.
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Vikings (Preseason, Week 2)

The Colts topped the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here are five big things we learned, starting with a huge game from defensive end Ben Banogu. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead Final Preseason Game vs. Detroit Lions

The Colts have one preseason game left in 2021 after defeating the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Saturday. Check out where the team stands heading into Friday's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions with the Colts' unofficial depth chart. 
news

Frank Reich: Colts QB Carson Wentz Will Be Limited Participant In Monday's Practice; Same For Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly

Colts coach Frank Reich revealed Sunday quarterback Carson Wentz, left guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly will return to practice on Monday. All three players will be limited, Reich said. 
news

After Preseason Win Over Vikings, Frank Reich's 'Hunch' Is Colts Will Need Another Week To Evaluate Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

Without the benefit of going back and watching the film of the Colts' 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings, coach Frank Reich said Saturday he'll probably need another week to evaluate quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger. 
news

How Colts' Defense Is Helping Sam Ehlinger, Jacob Eason Prepare For Preseason Games

The challenge of facing the Colts' defense every day in training camp has been a boost for Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger as they've competed over the last few weeks. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts' Second Preseason Game Vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Colts travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings at 8 p.m. E.T. Saturday night. Here's everything to watch for during this weekend's game at U.S. Bank Stadium. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Why Defense Sees Goal of 40 Takeaways As Realistic

The Colts held their 17th practice of training camp on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: How Carson Wentz Is Staying Locked In With Offense

The Colts held their 16th practice of training camp on Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Rookie Watch: Antennas Up For Mike Strachan

This week's rookie watch dives into seventh round pick Mike Strachan impressing a number of legendary NFL receivers with his preseason debut on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising