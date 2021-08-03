Colts Coach Frank Reich: Carson Wentz's Procedure 'A Best-Case Scenario'

The Colts quarterback had a procedure on his left foot Monday. 

Aug 03, 2021 at 03:20 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Colts quarterback Carson Wentz's foot procedure on Monday was "very successful," coach Frank Reich said following Tuesday's practice. 

"Talking to the docs, it was a best-case scenario," Reich said. "What's that mean? That means you go in there and remove the bone that was in there to remove, you look around and there's nothing else going on. So that was good news. 

"And now it's all about the rehab process. Talked to Carson last night and this morning, he's in great spirits, he's already working. We had a 20-minute meeting on the phone and he's asking me question about stuff in the offense and we're working through stuff. Good news there."

Notably, Reich said the timeline for Wentz and Quenton Nelson — who will undergo the same foot surgery Tuesday Wentz did Monday — is similar, and could be on the earlier end of the five-to-12-week window because neither relies on speed.

"For the real speed guys, because they are speed guys sometimes they say that might take another week or two for the speed guys," Reich said. "So, generally speaking for the bigger guys, and I consider Carson kind of in that category. He's not an outside speed guy. They are more on the front end usually in this kind of a rehab."

And one other note on Wentz and Nelson is that Reich said there is "generally speaking, no concern" about re-aggravating the injury later down the road. 

"You're not really putting yourself in danger very much by coming back and playing with a little bit of pain is everything I've been told," Reich said.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Practice Notes: Another Disruptive Day For Grover Stewart, DeForest Buckner And Colts' D-Line

The Colts held their sixth training camp practice — and first in full pads — on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know about the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts' Quenton Nelson To Have Foot Procedure, Coach Frank Reich Announces

The three-time All-Pro left guard was injured during Monday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

How To Watch Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James Pro Football Hall Of Fame Enshrinements

Tune-in on Saturday and Sunday evenings to see Indianapolis Colts greats Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notebook: Frank Reich Returns, Ben Banogu Keeps Bringing Energy

The Colts held their fifth training camp practice of 2021 Monday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park, which was highlighted by the return of coach Frank Reich. 
news

Top Takeaways: Why Frank Reich Is 'Optimistic' About Carson Wentz's Recovery From Foot Procedure

Colts coach Frank Reich discussed Carson Wentz's foot injury on Monday, from why the quarterback is having a procedure done to what the timetable of his recovery looks like. Here are four things you need to know about where Wentz and the Colts stand after Monday's news. 
news

Carson Wentz To Undergo Procedure On Foot, Colts Coach Frank Reich Announces

The Colts' quarterback injured his foot during Thursday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Activate CB T.J. Carrie From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The eight-year NFL veteran is entering his second season with the Colts. 
news

Why Colts' Kwity Paye Has Big Week Ahead In Training Camp After Strong First Impression

Kwity Paye quickly adjusted to the speed of NFL training camp and stacked a few good practices last week. But a new test for the first-round pick arrives this week when the pads come on for the first time at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Jacob Eason, Jalen Morton, Sam Ehlinger, Brett Hundley Meet The Media

The Colts did not have any new information on Carson Wentz on Saturday, while the team's other four quarterbacks talked to the media after practice at Grand Park. Here's everything you need to know from the Colts' fourth training camp practice of 2021. 
news

Colts Sign QB Brett Hundley, DT Joey Ivie

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agents quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Joey Ivie.
news

Colts Friday Fun Fact: Peyton Manning's Hall Of Fame Career By The Numbers

Peyton Manning will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next weekend in Canton. Here are 10 quick facts about Manning's incredible career. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising