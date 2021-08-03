Colts Coach Frank Reich: Carson Wentz's Procedure 'A Best-Case Scenario'

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Colts quarterback Carson Wentz's foot procedure on Monday was "very successful," coach Frank Reich said following Tuesday's practice.

"Talking to the docs, it was a best-case scenario," Reich said. "What's that mean? That means you go in there and remove the bone that was in there to remove, you look around and there's nothing else going on. So that was good news.

"And now it's all about the rehab process. Talked to Carson last night and this morning, he's in great spirits, he's already working. We had a 20-minute meeting on the phone and he's asking me question about stuff in the offense and we're working through stuff. Good news there."

Notably, Reich said the timeline for Wentz and Quenton Nelson — who will undergo the same foot surgery Tuesday Wentz did Monday — is similar, and could be on the earlier end of the five-to-12-week window because neither relies on speed.

"For the real speed guys, because they are speed guys sometimes they say that might take another week or two for the speed guys," Reich said. "So, generally speaking for the bigger guys, and I consider Carson kind of in that category. He's not an outside speed guy. They are more on the front end usually in this kind of a rehab."

And one other note on Wentz and Nelson is that Reich said there is "generally speaking, no concern" about re-aggravating the injury later down the road.