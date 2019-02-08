Quenton Nelson: Left Guard AND Point Guard?

Thanks to Buddy Hausmann, a teacher and head baseball coach at Red Bank Catholic High School in New Jersey, we now know that the clip is from an all-star game Nelson played in after his senior year of high school.

Oh, and that big boy Nelson is seen bumping chests with towards the end of the clip? It's none other than Mike Gesicki, current tight end for the Miami Dolphins and fellow member of the 2018 NFL Draft class.

Nelson was a four-star recruit at tackle when he committed to play football at Notre Dame back in 2013, but he was also a solid high school basketball player, Colts.com has learned.

His senior season at Red Bank Catholic in the 2013-14 school year, Nelson led his team in scoring (12.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.0 per game), but what set the big boy apart on the hardwood was his ability to grab rebounds, get out into transition and find open teammates. Nelson averaged almost three assists per game his senior year, which is more than respectable for a high school post player.

In fact, Nelson was an absolute enigma for opposing coaches. Check out this blurb from the March 6, 2014, edition of The Coast Star, covering Red Bank Catholic's 59-48 victory over St. Rose (written by Len Bardsley):

Purple Rose coach Dennis Devaney took the blame for his team falling behind Red Bank Catholic big in the first half.

"That is on me," said Devaney. "We sat back in the first half. We were worried about [Quenton] Nelson. He is a big boy, but he is more of a passer than a scorer. He started to be an assist guy."

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Nelson has been a conundrum for most Shore Conference opponents this season.

A few teams have tried to collapse on Nelson in the post, only to be burned by the Casey shooters from the outside.

Nelson was kicking the ball out to his teammates on the wings more often than he was moving like a bull in a china shop towards the basket looking for easy points.

Some other notable stats from Nelson's senior year? He had more offensive rebounds (90) than defensive (79), he shot a team-best 65 percent from the floor, but missed his only 3-point attempt on the year. Nelson also wore No. 35 on the court; he's been No. 56 on the football field since high school, meanwhile.