Colts Elevate Ibraheim Campbell, Brett Hundley To Active Roster From Practice Squad, Place Quenton Nelson On IR

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated safety Ibraheim Campbell and quarterback Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. The team also placed guard Quenton Nelson on the Injured Reserve list. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 54 players.

Campbell, 5-11, 210 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 28. He participated in Indianapolis' 2021 offseason program and training camp. Campbell has played in 58 career games (15 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020-21), Green Bay Packers (2018-19), New York Jets (2018), Dallas Cowboys (2018), Houston Texans (2017) and Cleveland Browns (2015-17) and has totaled 100 tackles (75 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 16 special teams stops. He has appeared in two postseason contests and has compiled two solo tackles and one special teams stop.

Hundley, 6-3, 226 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 1. Hundley originally signed with the team as a free agent on July 31, 2021. He has played in 18 career games (nine starts) in his time with the Arizona Cardinals (2019-20), Seattle Seahawks (2018) and Green Bay Packers (2015-17) and has completed 199-of-337 passes for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Hundley has compiled 46 carries for 309 yards and two touchdowns. He has also appeared in one postseason contest. Hundley was originally selected by the Packers in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.