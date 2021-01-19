Nine Colts Players Receive PFWA Honors

Nelson is a PFWA All-NFL/All-AFC selection for the third straight season. He started all 16 games for the third consecutive season. He currently ranks fourth in consecutive regular season games started (48) among active guards in the NFL.

Buckner played in 15 games (14 starts) and compiled 58 tackles (37 solo), 10.0 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Among NFL defensive tackles, he ranked in the top-five in tackles (fourth), solo tackles (second), tackles for loss (tied-third), sacks (second) and forced fumbles (tied-third). Buckner established a single-season franchise record for most sacks by a defensive tackle. He was part of a Colts defense that ranked eighth in the NFL in yards per game (332.1 avg.), second in rushing yards per game (90.5 avg.) and tied for 10th in points per game (22.6 avg.) this season. In 2020, Indianapolis tied for fifth in the league in takeaways (25).

Odum saw action in all 16 games this year and finished with a league-leading 20 special teams tackles and one forced fumble. He tied for the fifth-most special teams tackles by a Colts player in a single season since 1994. Since entering the NFL in 2018, Odum's 35 special teams stops are tied for the third-most in the NFL.

Leonard started all 14 games he appeared in this season and compiled 132 tackles (86 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Despite missing two games, he finished eighth in the NFL in total tackles. Since 2000, Leonard became just the fourth player in team history to register 100 tackles in each of their first three seasons in the league. His 416 career tackles are the most by a Colts player in their first three seasons. Since 1987, Leonard is just the 10th player in NFL history to reach 400 career tackles in their first three seasons and tied for the second-fastest player to do it (41 games). Since entering the NFL in 2018, he has registered 22 games with 10-or-more tackles, which is the second-most over that time frame. Leonard is averaging the most tackles per game (9.9) in the NFL since 2018.

Kelly started 15 games for Indianapolis this season. He was part of an offensive line that tied for the second-fewest sacks allowed (21.0) in 2020. The Colts registered four games this season without allowing a sack, which tied for the fourth-most in the NFL. The offense also ranked in the top-10 in the league in points per game (28.2, ninth), rushes of 10-plus yards (64, sixth) and first downs per game (22.8, tied-10th).

Taylor started 13 of the 15 games he appeared in during his rookie campaign. The Wisconsin product rushed 232 times for 1,169 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns and added 36 receptions for 299 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Blankenship appeared in 16 games during his rookie season. The placekicker made 32 of his 37 field goal attempts and 43 of his 45 extra point attempts with a long of 53 yards for the season.

Rodgers played in 13 games during his rookie season. He returned 24 kicks for 692 yards with an average of 28.8 yards per return with a long of 101 yards and 1 kick return touchdown.