Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard Named To 2019 NFL All-Pro Teams

» Nelson becomes just the seventh player since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger to be named First-Team All-Pro in their first two seasons, and is the first since the Bears' Devin Hester in 2006-07.

He is also just the fourth NFL offensive lineman to earn First-Team All-Pro honors in his first two seasons, and is the first since Dick Huffman of the Los Angeles Rams in 1947-48.

Also a Pro Bowl selection for a second straight year, the 23-year-old Nelson dominated in 2019. He was Pro Football Focus' second-ranked offensive lineman (91.2 overall grade); his pass-blocking grade of 82.8 ranked 14th among all qualifying offensive linemen and sixth among guards, while his 90.1 run-blocking grade ranked third among all linemen and second among guards.

Nelson went the entire season without allowing a single sack from the left guard position, according to PFF, while he was penalized just three times. He also helped pave the way for a Colts running attack that ranked seventh in the league in rushing yards per game (133.1).

"Q is unique, man – not only as a player but as a teammate," Ballard said of Nelson on Thursday. "I love going in the locker room — you hate it after the losses — but when you see this kid's care factor, it's like somebody shot him when things don't go well for us. It is a deep hurt and it's infectious. So (we're) fortunate to have him and he'll continue to get better – he hasn't reached his ceiling yet."