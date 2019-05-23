Quenton Nelson: Challenge To Improve Run Game 'Fires Us All Up'

The first step the Colts took to revamp their run game this offseason was to bring in a new offensive line coach in Chris Strausser, as well as a new assistant offensive line coach, Klayton Adams. The team also lured legendary assistant coach Howard Mudd — who guided the Colts' offensive line during the Peyton Manning era — back as a senior offensive assistant.

At the end of the day, blocking is blocking, and there aren't going to be sweeping changes from one offensive line coach to the next. But Nelson says the smaller details and techniques being taught by Mudd, Strausser and Adams are already paying off as the Colts enter the first week of OTA practices.

"I like them a lot," Nelson said. "They really harp on the fundamentals and do a great job teaching. They are very detail-oriented and what they're teaching; I feel like I have already seen results in myself and my teammates too. So it has been awesome being coached by them and they're doing a great job."

Nelson is coming off perhaps one of the more successful rookie seasons for an NFL offensive lineman in recent memory. The Colts' left guard started all 16 games — and played all 1,136 of the Colts' offensive snaps — and was named First-Team All-Pro. He also became the first Colts rookie offensive lineman selected to the Pro Bowl since guard Chris Hinton in 1983.

The Notre Dame product became appointment viewing each week for football diehards, who couldn't get enough of Nelson's nastiness and ability to finish blocks with authority.

With all those accolades, one might not blame Nelson if he wanted to coast into his second NFL season.

There's no chance of that happening, however.

"I think everyone can get better at their technique just every day with the consistency of it – like all the fine details of offensive line play," Nelson said. "For me, it would be getting my hands inside, keeping my elbows in in the run game and the pass game and really trusting and believing in my technique."

Nelson said he'll cringe watching some plays from last year, even before the ball is snapped, knowing what's about to unfold. But he also knows the importance of learning from what he did right during his rookie season, as well.