Colts Activate Quenton Nelson Off Reserve/COVID-19 List, Place Sam Tevi on Injured Reserve

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today activated guard Quenton Nelson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and placed tackle Sam Tevi on the Injured Reserve list.

Nelson, 6-5, 330 pounds, is entering his fourth season with the Colts after being selected by the team in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has started in all 48 games he has played in and is a three-time First Team Associated Press and Pro Bowl selection.