Colts Activate Quenton Nelson Off Reserve/COVID-19 List, Place Sam Tevi on Injured Reserve

The Indianapolis Colts today activated guard Quenton Nelson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and placed tackle Sam Tevi on the Injured Reserve list.

Aug 30, 2021 at 10:34 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
8.30 Quenton web

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today activated guard Quenton Nelson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and placed tackle Sam Tevi on the Injured Reserve list.

Nelson, 6-5, 330 pounds, is entering his fourth season with the Colts after being selected by the team in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has started in all 48 games he has played in and is a three-time First Team Associated Press and Pro Bowl selection. 

Tevi, 6-5, 300 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis as an unrestricted free agent on March 24, 2021. He played in 58 career games (44 starts) in four seasons (2017-20) with the Los Angeles Chargers. Tevi also started two postseason contests. He was originally selected by the Chargers in the sixth round (190th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Colts Claim TE Kahale Warring Off Waivers

Warring was the 86th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. 
news

Colts Place Guard Quenton Nelson On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts today placed guard Quenton Nelson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Colts Place T Eric Fisher On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Sign TE Andrew Vollert

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tight end Andrew Vollert and placed tackle Eric Fisher on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Colts Waive-Injured TE Noah Togiai 

Togiai appeared in four games for the Colts in 2020. 
news

Colts Waive Kicker Eddy Pineiro

Pineiro signed with the Colts in May. 
news

Colts Waive DT Joey Ivie, LB Skai Moore, TE Andrew Vollert

The Colts made three roster moves before Monday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Make Initial Roster Cuts, Training Camp Roster Now At 85 Players

Indianapolis Colts today waived tight end Graham Adomitis and running back Darius Anderson and placed defensive end Damontre Moore on the Injured Reserve list. The team also waived-injured wide receiver Quartney Davis and cornerback Nick Nelson.
news

Colts Sign Linebacker Curtis Bolton, Waive Tackle Jake Benzinger

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent linebacker Curtis Bolton and waived tackle Jake Benzinger.
news

Colts Sign LB Darius Leonard To Contract Extension

The Colts announced a contract extension for the two-time first-team All Pro linebacker on Sunday. 
news

Colts Sign TE Graham Adomitis, Waived-Injured WR Gary Jennings

The Colts made two roster moves before Sunday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Activate Xavier Rhodes, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Julién Davenport From Reserve/COVID-19 List; Waive Rolan Milligan, Jalen Morton; Place J.J. Nelson On Injured Reserve

The Colts made a number of roster moves before Friday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising