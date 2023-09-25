Gardner Minshew credited for his resiliency following hard-fought win over Ravens

Sunday's victory over the Ravens gave Minshew his ninth career win as a starter.

Sep 24, 2023 at 08:00 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

GM vs. BAL

By no means was this an easy game for Gardner Minshew.

He was sacked five times, hit seven and had to overcome multiple lead changes. But none of that mattered because at the end of the day, the Colts came out on top against the Baltimore Ravens.

"Just the fact that we fought through it, [things] didn't always go our way," Minshew said. "But I'm just proud of how we fought, how we kept getting back up because that's what it's all about really."

The win was Minshew's first as a starter since 2021 and the ninth of his career. He completed 27 of his 44 pass attempts for 227 yards and threw a touchdown. He also led the team on six scoring drives, most notably in overtime which led to Matt Gay's game-winning 53-yard field goal.

As a leader on the team, Minshew was counted on to keep the offense's confidence afloat, especially late in the game when it felt like their chances of winning were slipping through their fingers. Constantly reminding his teammates to stay positive, he knew they would have an opportunity to swing momentum back to their side.

"Just tell them to keep getting up man, " Minshew said. "Keep going. You know, we had some tough looks some things that didn't go right. That's all right. If we just stick with it and stay in there, we'll give ourselves a chance. And that's what happened today."

One of the ways that they gave themselves a chance was by Minshew completing a 34-yard pass to Michael Pittman Jr. in overtime. By far the longest completion of the game, the grab gave the offense a spark that it had been lacking for much of the contest.

"We needed somebody to make a play," Minshew said. "Gave him a chance, it was a tough chance, but he made it. So, I think that really helped us get it going."

While there is no word whether or not Anthony Richardson will be cleared for next Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Shane Steichen knows exactly what he is going to get out of Minshew if he needs to start again this season.

"Just resiliency, just fighting and clawing and scratching, finding completions," Steichen said. "Obviously hit the big one to Pitt there on the double move in overtime and got us set up there. It was a great play by Pittman too and between two defenders. But just straight resiliency from Gardner."

Related Content

news

Zack Moss embodies Colts' mentality with gritty, career-best showing in Week 3 win over Ravens

Moss set career highs with 30 carries and 122 rushing yards and added a 17-yard touchdown snag to help power the Colts' 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. 
news

'Everybody eats:' Colts defense shows stingy, playmaking upside in Week 3 win over Ravens

The Colts held Lamar Jackson and the high-octane Baltimore Ravens offense to just 19 points on 72 plays in Sunday's win at M&T Bank Stadium. 
news

With historic game, Colts' Matt Gay proves: That's why you sign a kicker

The Colts signed Gay as a free agent in March for moments like the one he delivered Sunday: A game-winning overtime field goal against the Baltimore Ravens, which was his record-setting fourth 50+ yard field goal of the game. 
news

JuJu Brents breaks down his statement-making forced fumble in NFL debut 

In Brents' NFL debut he had four tackles, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
news

Matt Gay connects on four 50+ yard field goals as Colts top Ravens in overtime

Gardner Minshew started his first game for the Colts with Anthony Richardson (concussion) out for Week 3. 
news

Colts-Ravens preview: Gardner Minshew tags in, will be tasked with handling Ravens' aggressive defense in Week 3 

Anthony Richardson (concussion) will not play on Sunday in Baltimore. 
news

How Colts are preparing for Lamar Jackson, new-look Ravens offense

The last time the Colts and Ravens squared off, Lamar Jackson had a career day, notching over 500 scrimmage yards and scoring four touchdowns.
news

Colts rule out QB Anthony Richardson, C Ryan Kelly for Week 3 game vs. Baltimore Ravens

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Friday. 
news

Opposition Research: Talking the Ravens with Clifton Brown of BaltimoreRavens.com

The Colts play the Ravens this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST. The last time these teams played each other was Week 5 of the 2021 season.
news

Practice notebook: Colts' 4-as-1 pass rush coming together with Lamar Jackson, Ravens up next

The Colts enter Week 3 with the fifth-most sacks in the NFL thanks to a consistently impactful collective pass rush. 
news

Colts Mailbag: NFL power rankings, Anthony Richardson update, Shaquille Leonard's impact on defense

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 3 with questions on the NFL landscape, Anthony Richardson's status and more ahead of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. 
