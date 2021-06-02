Colts Announce Times, Dates For 2021 Preseason Games

The Colts on Wednesday announced times and dates for their 2021 preseason schedule (all times ET):

Sunday, Aug. 15 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.

vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 @ Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m.

@ Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 @ Detroit Lions, 7 p.m.

All three games will be televised on FOX 59.

The three contests mark the return of preseason games after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled all preseason games in 2020. As part of the NFL's expanded 17-game, 18-week schedule, the number of preseason games was cut from four to three starting in 2021.

The Colts will play nine regular season home games in 2021 in addition to opening the preseason at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Bring your family and friends to Lucas Oil Stadium on August 15 to watch the Colts take on the Carolina Panthers as they kick off the 2021 preseason!

Plus, get ready to open the 2021 regular season at home with marquee matchups against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.