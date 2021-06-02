Colts Announce Times, Dates For 2021 Preseason Games

The Colts will play a home game against the Carolina Panthers and road contests against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions in August. 

Jun 02, 2021 at 11:59 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

preseason_update_1920x1080

The Colts on Wednesday announced times and dates for their 2021 preseason schedule (all times ET):

  • Sunday, Aug. 15 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 21 @ Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 27 @ Detroit Lions, 7 p.m.

All three games will be televised on FOX 59.

The three contests mark the return of preseason games after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled all preseason games in 2020. As part of the NFL's expanded 17-game, 18-week schedule, the number of preseason games was cut from four to three starting in 2021.

The Colts will play nine regular season home games in 2021 in addition to opening the preseason at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Get Your Colts Tickets!

Bring your family and friends to Lucas Oil Stadium on August 15 to watch the Colts take on the Carolina Panthers as they kick off the 2021 preseason!

Plus, get ready to open the 2021 regular season at home with marquee matchups against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

Find tickets here for both the preseason and regular season!

Related Content

news

Colts' OC Marcus Brady 'Very Pleased' With Jacob Eason's Progress

Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady discussed Wednesday what he saw from Jacob Eason in OTAs and what's ahead for the second-year quarterback this preseason. 
news

How Carson Wentz, Colts Receivers Are Developing Chemistry

Carson Wentz spent the last two weeks — and the last few months — building a rapport with the players he'll throw passes to in 2021. 
news

Colts Friday Fun Fact: Nyheim Hines Is Not A Gadget Guy

What Colts running back Nyheim Hines has done over his first three years in the NFL hasn't been done by many in league history. 
news

Colts Practice Takeaways: Kwity Paye Has Rookie Realization

The Colts held another round of OTAs at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center this week. Here's what you need to know from the last few days. 
news

Adam Vinatieri Announces Retirement

The longtime Colts kicker and leading scorer in NFL history revealed on the "Pat McAfee Show" Wednesday he's officially retiring. 
news

Colts See Carson Wentz Fitting In Well: 'This Team Has Embraced His Leadership'

Carson Wentz has already made a strong early impression on his teammates and coaches with the Colts. 
news

Colts' Carson Wentz, Frank Reich Pick Up Where They Left Off With Eagles

Carson Wentz and Frank Reich were last together in 2017, but had a smooth transition to working together again this month in Indianapolis. 
news

Anthony Castonzo Talks Retirement, Frank Reich and 'Jeopardy!' On Colts Official Podcast

Former Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo joined Jeffrey Gorman and Larra Overton for a wide-ranging discussion on the Colts Official Podcast this week. You can download the episode wherever you get your podcasts. 
news

Colts' QB Jacob Eason Seeing Progress With Practice Time

After spending his rookie year learning behind the scenes, Jacob Eason is practicing again and feels prepared to compete to be the Colts' backup quarterback. 
news

Colts CB Marvell Tell III Details 2020 Opt Out: 'There Was No Slacking'

2019 5th round pick Marvell Tell III is back with the Colts after opting out of the 2020 season and spoke Monday about how he spent last year honing his craft. 
news

Edgerrin James, Peyton Manning To Receive Hall of Fame Rings at September 19 Game

Former Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James and quarterback Peyton Manning will officially receive their Pro Football Hall of Fame commemorative rings on Sept. 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium when the Colts host the Los Angeles Rams
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising