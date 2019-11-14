Colts Daily Notebook: Preparing For The Unknown Against Nick Foles, Jaguars

INDIANAPOLIS — When the Jacksonville Jaguars went out and signed free agent Nick Foles to a reported four-year, $88 million deal this offseason, it showed a willingness by the team to spend money to add a franchise quarterback to a roster previously heavy in defensive talent, but lacking on the offensive side of the ball.

But after a promising offseason of work, Foles would go down with a broken left collarbone just 10 plays into the Jaguars' 2019 regular season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rookie Gardner Minshew II certainly performed admirably while Foles worked his way back from surgery, but on Sunday, Jacksonville will be getting its top QB back into the fold when the team travels to Indianapolis for its Week 11 AFC South Division showdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

If you're the Colts' defense, seeing Foles return from injured reserve can certainly present some unique challenges this late into the season, as you're taking on a quality quarterback in a new system with just 10 snaps to his credit on the year.

The Colts do have one key resource to lean on heading into this matchup, however: head coach Frank Reich.

Reich, of course, was the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2017 when he worked hand-in-hand with Foles down the stretch and through the postseason; that partnership was instrumental in the Eagles' 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Needless to say, Reich has had a few extra conversations this week with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

"Yeah, I sat down and spoke with 'Flus generally speaking about Nick's abilities, mindset and that kind of thing – not a whole lot to be honest with you," Reich said. "I told him what I thought about a few things, in detail about a few things."

With limited tape available on Foles in the Jaguars' system, Eberflus and his staff have combed through the archives of the quarterback's play going back to when he was a third-round pick by the Eagles in the 2012 NFL Draft.

"'Flus is tireless and his staff is tireless," Reich said. "He's only got limited snaps this year so they have supplemented a lot of that by going back and looking at last year and other tape as well."

The players on the field are anticipating a simple offensive approach on Sunday from the Jaguars (4-5), who desperately need a win to stay relevant in the AFC South race.

Justin Houston, who has a sack in five straight games and 7.0 sacks overall to lead the Colts, knows it'll be tough getting in Foles' grill Sunday afternoon.