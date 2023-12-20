Practice Notebook: Status updates on Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss ahead of Week 16 game vs. Falcons

Ahead of the Colts' Christmas Eve game against the Atlanta Falcons, they could find themselves without three key offensive skill position players: running backs Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.
Since injuring his right thumb during the Colts' Week 12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, running back Jonathan Taylor has not been in action. In his stead, Zack Moss has been leading the charge, but he sustained an injury of his own in Week 15, which knocked him out of the game in the second quarter.
Though head coach Shane Steichen remained mum on the likelihood of either back playing on Sunday, he did mention that they were progressing well.
If the duo can't play, Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson have shown that they can step up if need be. When Moss went down, the pair combined for 157 rushing yards on 28 carries.
"I think those guys in that role - they don't get a ton of reps during practice. But to know how to do it when they go in the game and being prepared is a credit to those guys," Steichen said. "Goodson has been doing a heck of a job for us all year on scout team. We saw the explosiveness, obviously got him up for game day and had some things in for him. He made some big plays, same with the Trey."
With little indication as of now regarding the number of snaps they can expect to take this week, Sermon and Goodson both said they are not letting the anticipation derail them from their preparation this week.
"Our mindset is really just to keep everything the same as far as our preparation," Sermon said. "I mean how we show up today, how we practice, just keep everything the same. Like I said, no matter what just be ready."
As the run game sorts itself out, the passing game has a potential absence it will have to account for as well.
Three plays before Moss' injury, Pittman was taken out of the game following an illegal hit by Steelers' safety Damontae Kazee. D.J. Montgomery stepped up in his place and caught two passes for 48 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown.
Like with Taylor and Moss, Steichen declined to address Pittman's status beyond Wednesday's practice report.
If Pittman is not cleared before Sunday's game, it will be up to the rest of the pass catchers to make up for the loss of the team's leading receiver.
Whether that be another standout game from Montgomery, a high-flying outing by Pierce or one of the tight ends leading the charge, quarterback Gardner Minshew II said he trusts that the offense won't skip a beat.
"I got a lot of confidence in those guys," Minshew said. "The tight ends have stepped up and played well, D.J. coming off the bench, our running backs out of the backfield - I think everybody can kind of elevate and we'll be able to figure it out."
As the Colts release their practice reports leading up to the game, more insight will be given as to which of their prolific skill position players will get to take the field against the Falcons.
However, if Goodson, Sermon and Montgomery have to play significant offensive snaps again, Steichen said based on how they played against the Steelers he knows they can handle another heavy workload.
"Those guys stepped up and that's what this league is," Steichen said. "You got to step up and make plays when your number's called 'cause sometimes you get limited opportunities. You gotta go make the most of them and that's what all three of those guys did on Saturday."
Wednesday's practice report: