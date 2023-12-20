Practice Notebook: Status updates on Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss ahead of Week 16 game vs. Falcons

Ahead of the Colts' Christmas Eve game against the Atlanta Falcons, they could find themselves without three key offensive skill position players: running backs Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Since injuring his right thumb during the Colts' Week 12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, running back Jonathan Taylor has not been in action. In his stead, Zack Moss has been leading the charge, but he sustained an injury of his own in Week 15, which knocked him out of the game in the second quarter.

Though head coach Shane Steichen remained mum on the likelihood of either back playing on Sunday, he did mention that they were progressing well.

If the duo can't play, Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson have shown that they can step up if need be. When Moss went down, the pair combined for 157 rushing yards on 28 carries.

"I think those guys in that role - they don't get a ton of reps during practice. But to know how to do it when they go in the game and being prepared is a credit to those guys," Steichen said. "Goodson has been doing a heck of a job for us all year on scout team. We saw the explosiveness, obviously got him up for game day and had some things in for him. He made some big plays, same with the Trey."

With little indication as of now regarding the number of snaps they can expect to take this week, Sermon and Goodson both said they are not letting the anticipation derail them from their preparation this week.