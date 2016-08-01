Practice Five Training Camp Notebook: Andrew Luck Looks Like Old Self On Monday

Intro: Monday, August 1 was the fifth practice day of Training Camp. The next practice for public viewing is Tuesday from 6:25 to 9:10 p.m. The Colts are training in Anderson through Thursday, August 11.

Aug 01, 2016
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

ANDERSON, Ind. – The Colts began their second week in Anderson looking ahead to an actual game at the end of the week.

Monday's practice was back in full pads, the second such session of this year's Training Camp.

What were the takeaways from the Colts' fifth day on the practice field in Anderson?

PRACTICE TAKEAWAYS

  1. Monday was the best we've seen of Andrew Luck this camp. Luck was efficient, made a variety of throws and found receivers in every skill group.

For a quarterback and a receiver, Training Camp is about timing. That timing looked very in sync on Monday afternoon. Luck will get a chance to play on Sunday night in the preseason opener, after Chuck Pagano said the starters will play (likely not for very long).

  1. Ryan Kelly's absence from Monday's practice slid Jonotthan Harrison up the depth chart and into the starting lineup. Harrison took the initial first-team reps at center, with seventh-round pick Austin Blythe spelling him at times.

Full pads were donned on Monday and Denzelle Good was still with the first unit. Good continues to be taking more of the first-team reps at right guard. This starting battle looks to be creating some separation…

  1. …where as the inside linebacker spot is up in the air. We have seen all different combinations of D'Qwell Jackson, Sio Moore and Nate Irving at the two inside linebacker spots.

Jackson and Moore have been getting the first "starting" reps at those spots. But the rotation among that trio has been constant. Defensive coordinator Ted Monachino has group all three guys together and says a matchup based look from the inside linebacker spot is something the Colts could use in 2016.

OTHER PRACTICE MUSINGS

  • Darius Butler is not only playing the safety position right now in camp, but he's making plays back there. On Monday, Butler picked off a deep pass in the direction of T.Y. Hilton. It will be interesting to see where Butler ultimately lands, once the Colts get healthy at safety.
  • Butler had a different running mate next to him on Monday. Rookie T.J. Green (calf) got back into the starting lineup and practice. These reps are key for Green, with Clayton Geathers (foot) sidelined. Mike Adams did not practice on Monday.
  • For the second straight day, Dwayne Allen went up to make a play in the end zone and came down with the football. Allen's touchdown came against Darius Butler. Those are the matchups the Colts would love in the fall---Allen against a smaller defensive back in the red area.
  • One second-unit rep today matched Art Jones across the ball from Hugh Thornton. This is a big camp and preseason for the two trench guys. Thornton is competing for his starting job at right guard. Jones is trying to get back into playing shape before his suspension kicks in next month.
  • It's hard to pick the throw/catch of the day from Andrew Luck. He had a couple to Jacoby Brissett that deserve mention. The best one was vintage Luck though. That throw came in an unscripted rollout to the left with Luck spinning back to the middle of the field and delivering a strike into the arms of running back Robert Turbin. It reminded me of Luck's red-zone touchdown to T.Y. Hilton's last year versus the Patriots.
  • Wide receiver Quan Bray had a very impressive afternoon catching the football. That's key for the Colts' top return man. Bray has proven himself on special teams. If he can do it as a receiver, that's only going to strengthen his grip on a roster spot.
  • NFL officials were again present at Monday's practice. They are staying in Anderson through Tuesday.

INJURY REPORT

The following players did not participate in Monday's practice: C-Ryan Kelly (shoulder), OLB-Curt Maggitt (ankle), WR-Marcus Leak (quad), DT-Ricky Lumpkin, WR-Josh Boyce and S-Mike Adams. The update on Kelly is a shoulder sprain, listed as "day-to-day."

ROSTER MOVE

On Monday, the Colts waived-injured undrafted safety Andrew Williamson (knee). If Williamson clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.

PAGANO QUOTEWORTHY

Chuck Pagano on fourth-round pick Hassan Ridgeway:

"Just the things that you said, you got a big, strong man in the middle of the defense. He understands what's going on. Again, he did what he had to do in the offseason. He came back under 320 (pounds), so he's in good shape. He's got versatility, he's going to be excellent in base defense. As an inside, he can play the nose, he can play the three. Then in our sub package, whether we use a big sub package on first and second (down) in run situation or on early downs and third down, he's going to get push. He's a big, strong guy and he's going to get push in the pocket. He's doing great. Like everybody else, he's got a ways to go, but he's working hard."

PLAYER QUOTE OF THE DAY

Tight End Dwayne Allen on handling this offseason:

"The same as usual, just continue to lift. (Head Strength and Conditioning Coach) Darren Krein has been a huge part of the offseason program with the things that he did in the weight room. I continue to do yoga, which is something I picked up a couple years ago. You always try to do whatever you can to prepare for the season. Injuries happen – you can't always prepare for them so you just do the best you can."

Advertising