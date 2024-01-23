Colts position recap: Running Backs

Review of the 2023 season

Despite injuries keeping Jonathan Taylor out of action for seven games this season, the run game was a strong suit for the Colts this year. They averaged 121.1 rushing yards per game, 10th-highest in the NFL.

Moss and Taylor proved to be a dynamic tandem as well, becoming the first Colts duo since 2008 to each rush for over 500 yards.

"I think it can get really scary," Taylor said after the Colts Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. "I mean, and I think you guys got a taste – actually, not even today you guys got a taste, you guys have been getting a taste the past few weeks with Zack (Moss). Now, it's on me in order to continue to do my part and continue to help this team. That's what I'm going to do, every single day – grind inch by inch and we'll get there."

Even role players like Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson came up big for the team, particularly in their Week 15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers when they combined for 157 rushing yards.