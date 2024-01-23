Colts position recap: Running Backs

On the field
|Player
|Snap Count
|Rushing Attempts
|Rushing Yards
|Yards Per Carry
|Rushing Touchdowns
|Evan Hull
|7
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|Tyler Goodson
|49
|13
|87
|6.7
|0
|Zack Moss
|505
|183
|794
|4.3
|5
|Trey Sermon
|101
|35
|160
|4.6
|0
|Jonathan Taylor
|370
|169
|741
|4.4
|7
Review of the 2023 season
Despite injuries keeping Jonathan Taylor out of action for seven games this season, the run game was a strong suit for the Colts this year. They averaged 121.1 rushing yards per game, 10th-highest in the NFL.
Moss and Taylor proved to be a dynamic tandem as well, becoming the first Colts duo since 2008 to each rush for over 500 yards.
"I think it can get really scary," Taylor said after the Colts Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. "I mean, and I think you guys got a taste – actually, not even today you guys got a taste, you guys have been getting a taste the past few weeks with Zack (Moss). Now, it's on me in order to continue to do my part and continue to help this team. That's what I'm going to do, every single day – grind inch by inch and we'll get there."
Even role players like Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson came up big for the team, particularly in their Week 15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers when they combined for 157 rushing yards.
"Yeah, Goody's got some explosive ability, as you guys saw," head coach Shane Steichen said following the game. "The big play that he had on the sideline was huge, showing off the speed that he has. Trey (Sermon) is just a good, strong runner, had some low creases that he got through there and made some tough yards. It was awesome to see those two guys running hard. Credit to them, credit to DeAndre Smith, the running back coach, getting them ready."
2024 Outlook
Making it out of this season relatively healthy, Taylor left a big impression with his 188-yard rushing outing against the Houston Texans in Week 18.
One of the people most impressed with his performance was rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.
"Just watching him do what he does, it's amazing," Richardson said. "I watch his highlights when I get home. Just watching him this last game, it was amazing because I can only imagine myself in the offense with him opening up some things for him with my legs as well. Only time will tell. I'm excited to get on my grind. This is going to be a big year for all of us. I'm definitely excited to start grinding and get back on the field so we can get those touches together."
Rookie Evan Hull will be returning from the injured reserve list in 2024 as well.
Moss is an unrestricted free agent.