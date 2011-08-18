PLEDGE TO SUPPORT INDIANA FAIR VICTIMS

INDIANAPOLIS – Today, Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay pledged his support to help the victims of the tragic accident at the Indiana State Fair on August 13.

Aug 18, 2011 at 12:07 PM
2009x_nfl_IND_big.jpg


For each ticket distributed to the Colts pre-season match-up against the Washington Redskins this Friday, Irsay will donate $1 to the Indiana State Fair Remembrance Fund. This fund was created through the Central Indiana Community Foundation to help the families of those who lost their lives at the Indiana State Fair, as well as the injured and their families. In addition to this donation, the Indianapolis Colts will remember those who perished during a moment of silence prior to kickoff of Friday's game.

The team will also use their statewide gameday media to encourage fans both in-stadium and across the state to text FAIR to 27722 to make a $10 donation to the Indiana State Fair Remembrance Fund. This text-to-give message will be promoted by the Colts in the following ways: on the big screens at Lucas Oil Stadium, during the pre-game radio and TV shows, as a part of the statewide radio game broadcast, during the live gameday TV broadcast on MyINDY-TV, and via Colts.com, Facebook and Twitter.

"Last Saturday our community was shaken to the core as we witnessed a tragedy that claimed five lives and left many injured. Through this heartbreaking accident, we have seen the strength, courage and compassion of Hoosiers across this great state," said Jim Irsay, Colts owner and CEO. "As we remember those we lost and offer our thoughts and prayers, I invite our fans to join us in lending a hand to help these families through this difficult time."

For more information on the Indiana State Fair Remembrance Fund and the Central Indiana Community Foundation, please visit www.cicf.org.

Through visiting team returns, a limited number of tickets to Friday's game at Lucas Oil Stadium have been made available for purchase. Single game, non-club tickets range in price from $48 to $136. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Lucas Oil Stadium Ticket Office, via www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-745-300 or by visiting any Ticketmaster Ticket Center.

*Msg & Data Rates May Apply

