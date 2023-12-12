Colts to wear historic 1950s uniforms for 'Throwback Game' vs. Steelers

Dec 12, 2023 at 10:05 AM
throwback-uniform

The Indianapolis Colts will reach into the history books and honor the Colts teams of the late 1950s when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sat., Dec. 16, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

During the game, the Colts will celebrate the team's rich NFL history by wearing throwback uniforms of the 1956 Colts, whose roster included multiple Pro Football Hall of Famers and was led by Hall of Fame coach and Richmond, Ind. native Weeb Ewbank.

In addition, throwback gameday elements will include:

  • "Bucking Horse." A nod to the team's roots, the "Bucking Horse" is the team's official historic logo and will be featured on gameday.
  • "Bucking Horse" sideline gear – including a new Homefield ringer tee – will be available for purchase in the Colts Pro Shop or at Colts.com beginning Fri., Dec. 15, at 10 a.m.
  • Fan Giveaway. The first 30,000 fans to arrive at the stadium will receive a throwback Colts pennant.
  • Helmets. The now iconic Horseshoe originated on the back of the Colts helmet and will return there for this game.
  • Player Numbers. Numbers on the throwback jerseys will change slightly to mirror Colts uniforms from the 1950s.  Numbers are also higher on the shoulder panel than the present-day uniform.
  • Stripes.  The shoulder panel on the throwback jersey, as well as player socks, will feature three classic stripes instead of the two used on the present-day uniform.  The pants will sport a single stripe rather than the two used today.

Official Throwback Jerseys will be available for purchase in the Colts Pro Shop or at shop.Colts.com.

  • Colts Cheer Throwback Uniform. The Colts Cheerleaders – the NFL's first cheer squad dating back to 1954 – also will don throwback uniforms.

The limited-edition Cheer Throwback Sweater will be available for purchase in the Colts Pro Shop or at shop.Colts.com.

For more info, visit Colts.com/Throwback.

Colts 1956 Throwback Uniforms

Get a look at the Indianapolis Colts 1956 throwback uniforms that they will wear for Saturday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

