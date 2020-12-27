Colts Fall On Road To Steelers, 28-24

The Indianapolis Colts fell to 10-5 on the season with their 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3) in today's Week 16 action at Heinz Field. Here was the in-game updates, highlights and analysis.

Dec 27, 2020 at 04:12 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

Game Photos: Colts At Steelers

See all the action on the field at Heinz Field as the Indianapolis Colts host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16.

D5B_8861
1 / 78
D5B_8878
2 / 78
D5B_8817
3 / 78
D5B_8684
4 / 78
D5B_9001
5 / 78
D5B_8941
6 / 78
D5B_8703
7 / 78
D5B_8891
8 / 78
D5B_8881
9 / 78
D5B_8810
10 / 78
D5B_8800
11 / 78
D5B_8733
12 / 78
D5B_8739
13 / 78
D5B_8793
14 / 78
D5B_8697
15 / 78
D5A_9524
16 / 78
D5B_8961
17 / 78
D5B_9022
18 / 78
D5B_9038
19 / 78
D5B_9028
20 / 78
D5B_9096
21 / 78
D5B_9227
22 / 78
D5B_9415
23 / 78
D5B_9164
24 / 78
D5B_9409
25 / 78
D5B_9406
26 / 78
D5B_9401
27 / 78
D5B_9763
28 / 78
D5B_9699
29 / 78
D5B_9792
30 / 78
D5B_9767
31 / 78
D5B_9705
32 / 78
D5B_9672
33 / 78
D5B_9654
34 / 78
D5A_9601
35 / 78
D5A_9603
36 / 78
D5A_9595
37 / 78
D5A_9642
38 / 78
D5A_9626
39 / 78
D5A_9620
40 / 78
D5B_9943
41 / 78
D5B_9952
42 / 78
D5B_9972
43 / 78
D5B_9899
44 / 78
D5B_9889
45 / 78
D4C_8043
46 / 78
D4C_8015
47 / 78
D5B_0002
48 / 78
D5B_0102
49 / 78
D5B_0120
50 / 78
D5B_0073
51 / 78
D5B_0058
52 / 78
D5B_0193
53 / 78
D5B_0207
54 / 78
D5B_0191
55 / 78
D5B_0175
56 / 78
D5B_0180
57 / 78
D5B_0640
58 / 78
D5B_0621
59 / 78
D5B_0523
60 / 78
D5B_0922
61 / 78
D5B_0708
62 / 78
D5B_0953
63 / 78
D5B_0854
64 / 78
D5B_1014
65 / 78
D5B_1007
66 / 78
D5B_0999
67 / 78
D5B_1046
68 / 78
D5B_1140
69 / 78
D5B_1128
70 / 78
D5B_1133
71 / 78
D5B_1502
72 / 78
D5B_1510
73 / 78
D5A_9735
74 / 78
D5B_1998
75 / 78
D5B_1675
76 / 78
D5B_2006
77 / 78
D5B_2020
78 / 78

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

PITTSBURGH — The Indianapolis Colts fell to 10-5 on the season with their 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3) in today's Week 16 action at Heinz Field.

Here was the in-game updates, highlights and analysis.

LIVE GAME BLOG

HOW TO WATCH

Click here to find out all the ways you can watch, listen to and livestream today's Colts-Steelers matchup.

PREGAME

The following Colts players are inactive for today's Week 16 contest against the Steelers:

• T Anthony Castonzo
• QB Jacob Eason
• WR Marcus Johnson
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• CB Isaiah Rodgers

GAME PREVIEW

Click here for the storylines to follow, matchups to watch, notes, quotes, stats and more from today's Week 16 Colts-Steelers battle.

Colts fans can catch the re-air of today's Week 16 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers on WTTV4.2 this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.

Related Content

news

Colts Run Out Of Answers, Can't Hang On Against Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts dominated the AFC North Division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in the first half of Sunday's Week 16 matchup. But the Steelers were able to return the favor, and then some, over the final two quarters, handing the Colts a deflating 24-28 loss that puts Indy out of the AFC playoff picture heading into the final week of the regular season.
news

By The Numbers: Steelers 28, Colts 24

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
news

#INDvsPIT Inactives List (2020, Week 16)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Steelers, Week 16

If you've advanced this far in your fantasy playoffs, congratulations. But are there any Indianapolis Colts players that can make a difference in your lineup today in their Week 16 matchup against an extremely tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense?
news

Colts Mailbag: Defending The Steelers, DeForest Buckner's Pro Bowl Snub, More Formations With Jonathan Taylor & Nyheim Hines?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about what the Colts can do to defend Big Ben and the Steelers' offense on Sunday, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner's Pro Bowl snub and his rank among elite NFL defensive tackles, whether Indy will consider more two-back formations and much more.
news

2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Steelers, Week 16

Surging down the stretch as they try to earn a spot in the postseason, the Indianapolis Colts (10-4) on Sunday travel to take on the AFC North Division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) in Week 16 action. Check out the official game preview.
news

UPDATED: Anthony Castonzo Downgraded To Out Sunday; Braden Smith, Marcus Johnson Also Won't Play Against Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled three players out of Sunday's Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers: left tackle Anthony Castonzo and wide receiver Marcus Johnson, as well as right tackle Braden Smith (Reserve/COVID-19 list). One player, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, is questionable.
news

Colts Elevate G Jake Eldrenkamp, T J'Marcus Webb To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated guard Jake Eldrenkamp and tackle J'Marcus Webb to the active roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 53 players.
news

Rigoberto Sanchez Named Colts' Recipient Of 2020 Ed Block Courage Award

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has been selected by his teammates as the recipient of the 2020 Ed Block Courage Award.
news

Colts Thursday Notebook: Jack Doyle Misses Practice; Anthony Castonzo Adds Ankle To Injury Report

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 16 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Wednesday Notebook: DeForest Buckner, Anthony Castonzo Work Their Way Back To Full Health

The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 16 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 3rd as they welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Fan Appreciation game.

Get Tickets

Advertising