Philip Rivers Reaches 400 Career Passing Touchdowns, 60,000 Passing Yards; Moves Into Fifth Place On NFL's Completions List

INDIANAPOLIS — Philip Rivers didn't wait long to make a little history with his new team.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback today, in the team's 2020 Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium, became the sixth player in NFL history to reach the 400 career passing touchdown plateau when he connected with Mo Alie-Cox for his first passing score of the day, a 1-yard connection to put the Colts up 14-7 early in the second quarter.

Rivers joins Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Dan Marino in the 400 passing touchdowns club.