Frank Reich On Parris Campbell's Strong Start, Any Philip Rivers Surprises, Injury Updates

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today spoke to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about wide receiver Parris Campbell’s start to training camp, if he’s been surprised at all with his second stint with quarterback Philip Rivers, and what’s the latest injury news on cornerback Kenny Moore II and defensive end Kemoko Turay?

Aug 18, 2020 at 03:37 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

You can catch that entire session above, but here are some top takeaways:

» Parris Campbell is really bringing it so far at the start of camp: The Colts selected the speedy Campbell in the second round of last year's NFL Draft, but he would be limited to just seven games his rookie season as he suffered several tough-luck injuries, including a tweaked hamstring early, an abdominal issue that required surgery and a broken hand and foot.

Now that he's fully healthy, Campbell has certainly been unleashed for the start of training camp, as he's been a favorite target of new quarterback Philip Rivers, particularly out of the slot.

For Reich, the key now is for Campbell to keep stacking good days into the start of the regular season.

"Yeah, he looks strong, fast, smart, explosive, good hands, understands the offense, consistent," Reich said. "I mean, it's early but that's what we are looking for from him. Now we just need that to continue to build."

What's even more impressive about Campbell to this point, Reich said, is his command of the offense. No longer is he a rookie jogging up to the line out of the huddle and trying to nail down in his mind every little thing he has to do on a particular play.

"There is always an adjustment for receivers just because there is a lot going on in the offense and a lot that you are responsible to know. We have high expectations there. That is why we always try to draft smart guys, of which Parris is one of those," Reich said. "I just think that he just has complete command. You see the confidence breaking the huddle. You can see the rookie receivers breaking the huddle thinking, 'OK, what do I got? Where is my alignment?' To Parris, that is all automatic and that just allows his physical gifts to come forward, which obviously we all know he has many of those. I just think you're seeing that in his play. He just looks very confident."

» Philip Rivers remains the same kind of quarterback and leader he was when Reich worked with him with the Chargers: Reich was Rivers' quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator with the San Diego Chargers from 2013-15, so they obviously have considerable history together. And while lots could've changed over the previous four seasons, Reich was confident after watching Rivers' film from last season that he could come in and continue to lead his offense at a very high level.

Rivers signed a free agent deal with the Colts in March, and was a noted leader during the team's virtual offseason workout program. But you just never know how a guy really will play until you actually get out on the field with him, which is why Reich said he's enjoyed confirming with his own eyes that Rivers remains the same player and fiery leader he was with the Chargers.

"I knew that would be the question at his age – 'How is he physically?'" Reich said of the 38-year-old Rivers. "Watching the tape from last year, I was just very confident that he was still at a very high level physically and that's been very evident to me – how good his body is in shape, how good of shape he is in right now, his arm, still making all the throws.

"I don't see anything diminishing in his physical skills and then everyone knows the mental side of it. He's elite there," Reich continued. "It's been fun to be back around him."

» Updates on Xavier Rhodes, Kenny Moore II, Kemoko Turay and more: According to Reich, both tight end Trey Burton and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to planned maintenance days.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes, meanwhile, was not in the building Tuesday due to an illness — "just being precautionary with that," Reich said.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II, meanwhile, exited Monday's practice with a strained groin, and Reich said "he'll probably be out a week."

Then there's defensive end Kemoko Turay, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury Week 5 last year against the Kansas City Chiefs and started training camp this year on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Reich said the team is "hopeful" Turay can return to the practice field soon.

"He's making good progress, and he's obviously an integral part of what we want to do and really committed to rehabbing and getting back," Reich added. "We'll just take it day-by-day."

