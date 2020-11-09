Loss To Ravens An 'Opportunity Missed' For Colts

The Colts' sideline might not have agreed with the overturned call that gave the ball back to the Ravens, but they also know they didn't do a good enough job overcoming the adversity from that point on.

"They called it an interception so it's an interception," Rivers said. "Bottom line is I shouldn't have thrown the ball, or shouldn't have thrown it short. You throw it short, you leave it up to other people's hands and you never know what will happen."

"In the second half, both sides of the ball weren't good enough," Reich said. "The end of the story was, in the second half as a team we were not good enough against a team you have to play a full 60 minutes."

The Colts had 339 yards of total offense on the day. Rivers completed 25-of-43 passes for 227 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, while Pittman Jr. had a game- and career-high 56 receiving yards. Undrafted rookie wide receiver DeMichael Harris, who was just called up from the practice squad on Saturday, had 55 yards of total offense on the day — 28 on run plays and 27 as a receiver.

"I was excited to see DeMichael with the ball in his hands," Reich said. "I have a lot of confidence in him; he did a nice job. It's not too big for him as we like to say as coaches. He's an explosive athlete, he's really smart and I think there is a lot of upside with DeMichael."

Leonard had a monster day for the Colts' defense, finishing with 15 total tackles (one for a loss), 13 of which were solo stops, the most in a single game in the NFL this season. The Indy defense as a unit had nine tackles for loss for a second straight game; defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, who also had a sack, and defensive tackle Grover Stewart had two apiece.

Baltimore was held to just 266 yards of total offense on the day, including 38 rushing attempts for 110 yards for an average of 2.9 yards per carry. Jackson had 13 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown, and also completed 19-of-23 passes for 170 yards; he completed all 10 of his pass attempts in the second half.

The good news for the Colts is they don't have much time to dwell on Sunday's loss, as they travel to take on the AFC South Division-leading Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

Tennessee improved to 6-2 on the year today with a 24-17 win over the Chicago Bears.

The Colts still have plenty of time to move up the ladder in the AFC playoff picture, but, as Reich said, Sunday's loss to the Ravens was "definitely an opportunity missed."

"We talked coming into this game of the importance about getting off to a fast start and win the turnover battle. We didn't win the turnover battle," Reich said. "They are like every other team and we're like every other team — you lose the turnover battle, the chances of losing go up significantly, especially against a good football team. We have to do a better job there. When we've won the turnover battle we win, and when we haven't, we've lost.