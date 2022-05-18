Colts Sign RB Phillip Lindsay, Waive RB Max Borghi

Lindsay, a 2018 Pro Bowler, has 2,799 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns over four seasons with the Broncos, Dolphins and Texans. 

May 18, 2022 at 09:32 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
lindsay_1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent running back Phillip Lindsay and waived running back Max Borghi.

Lindsay, 5-8, 190 pounds, has played in 56 career games (33 starts) in his time with the Miami Dolphins (2021), Houston Texans (2021) and Denver Broncos (2018-20) and has totaled 622 carries for 2,799 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has tallied 81 receptions for 510 yards and two touchdowns. Lindsay has also recorded three punt returns for 23 yards (7.7 avg.) and 11 kickoff returns for 235 yards (21.4 avg.). He was originally signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl.

In 2021, Lindsay appeared in 14 total games (one start) with Miami and Houston and compiled 88 carries for 249 yards and one touchdown as well as four receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown. He also added four kickoff returns for 72 yards (18.0 avg.).

Borghi, 5-9, 207 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he saw action in 39 games (28 starts) at Washington State (2018-21) and finished with 369 carries for 2,158 yards and 32 touchdowns. Borghi also caught 156 passes for 1,134 yards and nine touchdowns.

