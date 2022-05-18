Colts Sign RB Phillip Lindsay, Waive RB Max Borghi

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent running back Phillip Lindsay and waived running back Max Borghi.

Lindsay, 5-8, 190 pounds, has played in 56 career games (33 starts) in his time with the Miami Dolphins (2021), Houston Texans (2021) and Denver Broncos (2018-20) and has totaled 622 carries for 2,799 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has tallied 81 receptions for 510 yards and two touchdowns. Lindsay has also recorded three punt returns for 23 yards (7.7 avg.) and 11 kickoff returns for 235 yards (21.4 avg.). He was originally signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl.

In 2021, Lindsay appeared in 14 total games (one start) with Miami and Houston and compiled 88 carries for 249 yards and one touchdown as well as four receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown. He also added four kickoff returns for 72 yards (18.0 avg.).