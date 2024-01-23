Peyton Manning set to coach AFC at Pro Bowl Games for second year

For the second straight year, Colts legend Peyton Manning will coach the AFC at the Pro Bowl Games. His brother and two-time Super Bowl champion, Eli Manning, will coach the NFC.

Joining the Mannings on their respective coaching staffs are Hall of Famers Ray Lewis (AFC) and DeMarcus Ware (NFC). They will serve as their team's defensive coordinators.

For the first time since 2020, the event will be held in Orlando, Florida. AFC vs. NFC events will begin on Thursday, Feb.1 with the Pro Bowl Skills Show. The skills challenges will be broadcast on ESPN from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET. Those competitions will include dodgeball, precision passing and best catch.

Sunday, Feb.4's events will be televised starting at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and NFL+. During the final day of events, there will be more skills competitions such as Madden NFL Head-to-Head, a game of Tug-of-War and a Gridiron Gauntlet.