Peyton Manning On 2019 Colts Team, Andrew Luck, Training Camp

How was your experience here at the Colts' training camp?

Manning: "It was great. Got in last night; went over there (Grand Park Events Center), and Frank asked me to come in about this past spring. So came in, (it) worked out good. I was in Evansville yesterday for this hospital announcement; came in last night, watched some film with the offensive staff, and talked to the team this morning. Then met with the defensive staff, met with the offensive of staff, the quarterbacks coach. And so I enjoyed the day. You get to see a lot of old friends and enjoyed watching them practice."

What did you think about this Colts team here? Seems to be pretty talented.

Manning: "Yeah, boy, it sure seems like it; a lot of depth, which always helps. And Chris and Frank have done a great job. So it'll be an exciting year for them."

You've obviously had your share of injuries. We know right now Andrew Luck is dealing with his calf/ankle situation. What did you tell him? How'd you encourage him?

Manning: "Oh, like I said, just encouraged him; wished him luck. I know he wants to be out here. I know that's always the hardest thing when I was not playing was not being out there. And you want to be out there participating. So I know he's dying to get out here and be back as soon as he can. And I'm pulling for him to be healthy for Week 1, when it really matters and counts. And I feel pretty good about him being out there."

Do the emotions come rushing back being here, seeing the Colts uniform and Jim Irsay and the gang?

Manning: "Well, I've been back to several games over the past three years. So I played with Reggie (Wayne), (and) last year he went into the Ring of Honor; Dwight's (Freeney's) going in this year. So yeah, I always have emotions and great feelings coming back here, even when I just arrive into the city. But being at the facility or being down to the stadium, or certainly being around football and training camp is always fun. Great memories. And especially when you come back here, see the equipment staff and the training staff and Frank, it's always special — Bill (Polian) and Tony (Dungy) and Jim (Irsay), I had a great visit with them, so it was a fun day."

You at one time had a situation where you had to miss a lot of training camp. What was it like playing catch-up once things got going in the regular season for you?

Manning: "Ah, I guess it just depends. Certainly probably is a little bit of … there was a little catch up for me, and just kind of physically getting out there. But it doesn't take quite as long as maybe you think it's going to take once you get out there and kind of get going again. So, look, it's just part of it and everybody deals with it. And I know I've got to believe Andrew feels like I felt; wishes it wasn't as much of an ordeal and speculation as there is. But that comes with the territory, being the quarterback, being the first pick. And so that's just part of the deal. He's handling it well and I think, like I said, I hope for a positive result real soon."

You enjoyed talking offense with Frank Reich? And he was you position coach going back to a few of your years here — what were you able to do and watch with them?

Manning: "They had different questions. Frank had talked about some questions that we wanted to discuss, some topics with the offensive staff and defensive staff; what things you liked, what things you didn't like. So just kind of good football talk, which I don't know how much I said that they didn't already know, but it's fun for me to kind of get a football fix and talk some ball, and tell some stories and watch some film. So I've really enjoyed it. I appreciate Frank and Jim bringing me in, and if I helped out a little bit, even better."

Have you been getting your football fix in other ways with "Peyton's Places" on ESPN?

Manning: "Yeah, I've been doing that. Yeah. I'll be watching a lot of games. I'll be a lot of games still and like everybody, glad football season's here; and (I'll) see the Broncos and Colts and the Giants and Tennessee Vols, so I'm hoping for good years for all of them."

How much did you learn from us as far as interviewing people? You kind of got on the other side of the microphone.