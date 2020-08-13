Howard Mudd Remembered As 'Remarkable' Coach, Man

Not surprisingly, Mudd also grew extremely close with Manning over the years. From 1998 through Mudd's final full season with the Colts in 2009, the Indy offensive line ranked second, first, tied for first, 10th, fourth, third, tied for first, first, seventh, fourth and first in fewest sacks allowed.

"In every game plan meeting and every practice I know he was always thinking about how to protect me as a quarterback in the pocket with different blocking schemes and ways to run the ball," Manning said Wednesday in a statement. "That was always on his mind and he kept that thought process with him throughout his whole career. As a quarterback, I can't tell you how much that meant to me knowing that was on his mind and that was one of his top priorities."

Mudd, Manning said, "was the best offensive line coach in NFL history."

"I would put him on that pedestal any day of the week," Manning continued. "I know all the guys that played for him would feel the same way and a lot of the guys that coached with him would feel the same. He will be missed by many. I know so many like me are grateful to have played for him."

Reich got his break in coaching with the Colts in 2006 as an intern, and quickly moved his way up from there, becoming an offensive assistant in 2008, quarterbacks coach in 2009 and wide receivers coach in 2011.

Usually a very mild-mannered person, Reich recalled today a time when he had a rare blowup at Mudd's expense — and the old football coach loved every second of it.

"I was the offensive quality control (coach) and then I was the quarterback coach. So working with Peyton, I would have to go into Howard's office all the time to talk about the run game and things relevant to the quarterback," Reich said. "I remember going into his office one time and he had pushed me around one too many times verbally, I just finally lashed back out on him. It was a good lashing for me. You guys know me, so you can imagine that for me to get this worked up and to strike back verbally was a rare instance. I let him have it. After I was finished, he just started laughing and he said, 'I love that. That's what I love to see.' He was just an old ball coach. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and Shirley (Mudd) – just have a lot of love and respect for Howard Mudd."

Reich and Mudd's connection came full circle early last year, as he was vetting candidates for his open offensive line coach position. Reich knew Mudd was close friends with Chris Strausser, and wanted to get his honest assessment of his coaching skills.

By the time their lengthy conversation was over — Strausser eventually ended up getting the job — Reich had an idea: he wanted to bring Mudd back aboard the coaching staff, too. He got approval from Irsay and Ballard, and soon Mudd was hired on as a senior offensive assistant coach, helping Strausser get his program off the ground for the next seven months before deciding to step down before the start of the regular season.

"I'm privileged to have had the chance to work with Howard and I learned a tremendous amount from him in the five seasons we coached together in Indianapolis," Reich said. "I consider Howard one of the greatest offensive line coaches in football and I have a tremendous amount of love and respect for him."

Ballard, who has made it no secret how much he prioritizes top-notch offensive line play, said Mudd is "not only one of the game's greatest coaches, but an even better man."

"Howard made a lasting impact not only with the Colts organization, but the NFL in general," Ballard said. "His contributions to this game as both a player and coach are remarkable and span several decades. Howard coached Colts offensive lines that routinely ranked at the top of the league and were a significant reason for the team's sustained success. I'm thankful I had the chance to get to know Howard.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Shirley and his family."