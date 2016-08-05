Peyton Manning Heading To Canton For Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy's Hall Of Fame Inductions

"When you just read some of his numbers out loud, it takes a minute for it to sink in, just to think about how many catches, how many touchdowns, how consistent he was over his career. The thing I always say about Marvin, as great as he was on Sunday's, he was even better during the weeks of practice. It was a joy to play with him, but it was absolutely an honor to practice with him and watch him practice. He always went full speed, always went against a starting defensive back, refused to go against a scout team rookie. He never came out. He never tapped the top of his helmet to take a break. Not in practice. Not in a game. He could run all day long, as fast as anyone in the NFL."

"It always bothered me how he was in such good shape. We had this nutritionist telling us all what to eat. I was like, 'Why doesn't Marvin get any of that. Marvin eats junk and is chiseled and can run all day?' He ate Philadelphia Tastykake's all the time. His body fat was like the same as a cadaver, like 0 percent body fat. That's what made Marvin so special. You combine that kind of talent with that type of work ethic, that just sent a message to the rest of the team. Reggie gets there, sees how Marvin works, that rubs off on Reggie. All the guys see that. So Marvin has as much to give credit to, for setting that tempo."

"It was kind of that sixth sense that Marvin and I seemed to have early. We really worked hard. We really put a lot of time in during the offseasons. We used to go out there before games and spend a lot of times after practice. It means everything when you have that trust and you know where a guy is going to go without him having to tell you beforehand, or without having to talk about it in the huddle."

"My very first preseason game, on the third play of the game, I threw my very first pass (a six-yard slant and then Harrison took off 48 yards for a touchdown). I remember thinking, 'This NFL's not so hard. All you do is throw it to Marvin Harrison and you'll throw a touchdown.' And for the most part that was pretty true throughout my career because we threw a bunch of them. But I leaned on Marvin early. He was a third-year player when I was a rookie. And you look for a veteran to lean on so I leaned on Marshall Faulk and Marvin Harrison."