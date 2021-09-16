Limited Player Tickets Released for Colts vs. Rams

Additional inventory for the Week 2 game between Indianapolis and Los Angeles is now available.

Sep 16, 2021 at 11:11 AM
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

Player Tickets Just Released!

Additional inventory has just been added for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Don't miss the Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony featuring Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James!

Get your tickets while you still can.

Find Tickets on Ticketmaster.com

