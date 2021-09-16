Limited Player Tickets Released for Colts vs. Rams

Player Tickets Just Released!
Additional inventory has just been added for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Don't miss the Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony featuring Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James!
Get your tickets while you still can.
Additional inventory has just been added for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Don't miss the Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony featuring Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James!
Get your tickets while you still can.
The Colts didn't generate many explosive plays against the Seahawks for a few reasons.
The Colts released their Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Check it out below:
The Colts opened the 2021 season with a 28-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are five things we learned from Week 1, from Carson Wentz's debut to Nyheim Hines' motivation.
Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks' offense had their way against the Indianapolis Colts' defense in the first half of Sunday's 2021 opener at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Indy defense seemed to turn a corner for most of the second half, but it wouldn't be enough in the Colts' 28-16 loss.
The Irsay family initiative works to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma too often associated with these illnesses.
Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2021 season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
The 2021 fantasy football season is finally here and there are plenty of Colts players who could help your team win in Week 1.
The Colts released their final practice report of Week 1 on Friday ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Who's in, who's out and who's questionable for the first game of 2021?
The Colts kick off the 2021 season on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of Week 1.
Additional inventory for the Week 1 game between Indianapolis and Seattle is now available.