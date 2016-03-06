Peyton Manning Closes Book On Illustrious NFL Career

INDIANAPOLIS – The most influential player in Colts' history has played his last NFL game.

Peyton Manning will announce his retirement from the NFL on Monday, closing the book on an 18-year NFL career highlighted by five MVPs and two Super Bowl championships.

When Manning was on the cusp of another Super Bowl earlier this year, Colts Owner Jim Irsay touched on the impact No. 18 had on his franchise.

"He literally transforms your organization," Irsay said. "Peyton is just the quintessential individual. On the field, he's all about winning and winning the right way. And off the field, he cares so much and takes so much time just to help the community and everybody knows what he's done here in Indianapolis. The Children's Hospital is just one example of so many things he's been involved with here.