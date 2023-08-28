Coach of the Week

Penn's Cory Yeoman Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 2

Cory Yeoman of Penn High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.

Aug 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
2023-colts-COW

Class 6A, No.9 Penn defeated Class 5A, No.6 Mishawaka 28-7 to earn Indiana Football Hall of Fame coach Cory Yeoman his 200th career win. With that win, Penn became the only school in Indiana football history to produce two coaches with 200 career wins. The other coach is Hall of Famer and five-time state champion Chris Geesman (339-66).

The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 2:

Region 1: Cody French, Michigan City 

Region 3: Seth Wilcox, DeKalb 

Region 4: Kirk Quasebarth, North White

Region 5: Mark Luzadder, Frankton

Region 6:Tyler Bless, Plainfield

Region 7: Isaiah Bryant, Crispus Attucks

Region 8: Tom Dilley, Guerin Catholic 

Region 9: Doug Hurt, Castle

Region 10: Ryan Knigga, Lawrenceburg

This season marks the 24th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree. 

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, Corteva Agriscience will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.

