Practice Squad Moves: Colts Sign RB Paul Perkins

Perkins, 5-11, 208 pounds, has played in 29 career games (five starts) in his time with the Baltimore Ravens (2019), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Detroit Lions (2019) and New York Giants (2016-18). He has totaled 165 carries for 575 yards and 24 receptions for 217 yards. Perkins has started one postseason contest and compiled 10 carries for 30 yards and three receptions for 27 yards. He was originally selected by the Giants in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.