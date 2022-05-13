When Colts Will Face Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott And Every Quarterback On 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Week 12: Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday Night Football)

2021 starter: Ben Roethlisberger (retired)

Ben Roethlisberger (retired) On the roster: Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Chris Oladokum

Following the retirement of Roethlisberger, the Steelers signed Trubisky – the former No. 2 overall pick – in free agency and drafted Pickett No. 20 overall. Along with Rudolph, who started 10 games for the Steelers from 2019-2021, head coach Mike Tomlin said he expects a "fierce competition" in the coming months to determine who Pittsburgh's QB1 will be.

Trubisky only attempted eight passes (one of which was intercepted by Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin) in 2021 while he backed up Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills. Prior to that, he completed 64 percent of his passes and averaged 6.7 yards per attempt with 64 touchdowns, 38 interceptions and a passer rating of 87.0 in four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Pickett finished third in last year's Heisman Trophy balloting after completing 67 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards with 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions for Pitt in 2021.