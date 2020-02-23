Two Colts Named To Pro Football Focus' 'All-Combine Team'

Parris Campbell | Wide Receiver | Ohio State | 2019

Judging by Colts head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard's words following Day 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft, it was love at first sight when it came to them seeing Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Parris Campbell work out in person in their own stadium.

"Well Chris will tell you the first time I saw him on film, I have my eye – there were several guys, Parris was the one guy that really jumped off the tape to me," Reich told reporters. "Just his explosiveness. Playing in the slot, you see all the things he can do, but I really saw some abilities in him that I thought translate and make him not just a slot receiver that you can do a lot of different things with him..."

"His Combine workout was incredible, and look, in that offense he was used a primarily a slot only at Ohio State, and the combine you saw him do things that you never really got to see him do just because of the way he used them," Ballard said. "I mean as a route runner, his hands – I know Frank got intoxicated with him just running around our turf during the Combine. He is an exciting player for us."

Campbell made a huge impression on talent evaluators right away. His official 4.31 time in the 40-yard dash was tied for the fastest among wide receivers at the 2019 event, and was tied for third best at the Combine among all players. Historically, Campbell's time is tied for sixth-fastest among all wide receivers of the 2010s, and tied for 11th-fastest of any player of the decade.

It wasn't just straight-line speed for Campbell, either. He was also tied for the fastest 20-yard short shuttle time (4.03) among wide receivers in 2019, and tied for fourth among all players. That mark is also tied for 25th among wide receivers in the decade.

Continuing on his outstanding explosion scores, Campbell nailed the third-longest broad jump among wide receivers (135 inches), which was also tied for fifth among all players. That ranked tied for sixth among receivers and tied for 14th among all players in the 2010s. His 40-inch vertical was the fifth-highest among wide receivers in 2019, and tied for 13th among all players. It ranks tied for 27th among receivers in the decade.

For good measure, Campbell also put up an adequate 11 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

The scoring portion of Campbell's day concluded there, as he didn't do the three-cone, but his on-field workout in receiver drills also caught people's eye as he glided across the field, picking passes out of the air.