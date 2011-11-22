PANTHERS TICKETS AVAILABLE

Carolina Panthers vs Indianapolis Colts tickets available

Nov 22, 2011 at 07:10 AM
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor walks off the field after an overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

Regular Season Week 12
Indianapolis Colts (0-10)
vs.
Carolina Panthers (2-8)
1 p.m. (EST), Sunday, November 27, 2011, Lucas Oil Stadium

The visiting Carolina Panthers have returned over 400 tickets for Sunday's game vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. The radio broadcast will be through the Colts Flagship Radio Stations 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.  The game may also be heard statewide on the Vectren Radio Network.  Other than the visiting team returned tickets, the game has been SOLD OUT and will be televised on FOX, locally WXIN Channel 59.

Tickets are available at the Lucas Oil Stadium ticket office, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, charge-by-phone at (800) 745-3000 or at www.ticketmaster.com

Tickets will be available while they last.   

 

The Indianapolis Colts will induct wide receiver Marvin Harrison into the team's prestigious Ring of Honor on Sunday at halftime of the game. Harrison will be the eighth member elected to the elite group.

Harrison is regarded as one of the finest receivers not only in Colts history, but the National Football League. While leading the team in receiving for a club-record nine seasons, he also leads the franchise with numerous career receiving records including, receptions (1,102), receiving yards (14,580), touchdowns (128) and 100-plus yard games (59). Harrison's reception total ranks third in NFL history while his receiving yardage total is sixth-best and his 128 touchdowns rank fifth in league annals.

The Colts are also accepting deposits for those wishing to become Season Ticket Holders by joining our Season Ticket Wait List  at www.colts.com or by calling (317) 299-4WIN.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 6 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 6 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's AFC South clash against the Houston Texans. Check it out below:
news

Carson Wentz Takes Another Step Forward, But Focus Remains On Team

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz put in one of the best overall performances of his career in Monday night's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, registering single-game career-highs in passing yards, passer rating and yards-per-attempt. But the final team result was an overtime loss, which is Wentz's focus moving forward.
news

By The Numbers: Ravens 31, Colts 25 (2021 Week 5)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 5 game of the 2021 season against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Ravens, Week 5

As the Colts head to Baltimore to face the Ravens this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?
news

Colts Mailbag: Lamar Jackson, Comparisons To 2020 Season And Checking In On T.Y. Hilton

The Colts head to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 5 Game Baltimore Ravens

The Colts released their Week 5 unofficial depth chart ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Check it out below:
news

Patience Pays Off For Mo Alie-Cox In First Two-Touchdown Performance

Mo Alie-Cox knew big plays were coming his way this season — he just had to wait for the right opportunities. That patience paid off Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, as the big tight end hauled in a single-game career-best two touchdown receptions in Indy's big road win.
news

Colts Rediscover Offensive Identity To Claim First Win Of 2021

The Indianapolis Colts' offense wants to establish the run in order to open up the rest of the playbook — something that didn't come to fruition in the team's first three games. But Sunday's road win over the Miami Dolphins saw an at-times dominant rushing attack for the Colts, helping Indy earn its first win of the season.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 27, Dolphins 17 (2021 Week 4)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 4 game of the 2021 season against the Miami Dolphins.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Dolphins, Week 4

As the Colts head to Miami to face the Dolphins this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?
news

Just Announced: 2021 Colts Gameday Events, Giveaways, Parties & More!

Don't miss out on an exciting lineup of gameday events. Here's everything Colts Nation can look forward to as the season continues.
news

Colts Mailbag: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger, Jonathan Taylor And More Fan Questions

The Colts will look for their first win of 2021 on Sunday against Jacoby Brissett and the Miami Dolphins. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising