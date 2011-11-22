PANTHERS TICKETS AVAILABLE

Regular Season Week 12

Indianapolis Colts (0-10)

vs.

Carolina Panthers (2-8)

1 p.m. (EST), Sunday, November 27, 2011, Lucas Oil Stadium

The visiting Carolina Panthers have returned over 400 tickets for Sunday's game vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. The radio broadcast will be through the Colts Flagship Radio Stations 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM. The game may also be heard statewide on the Vectren Radio Network. Other than the visiting team returned tickets, the game has been SOLD OUT and will be televised on FOX, locally WXIN Channel 59.

The Indianapolis Colts will induct wide receiver Marvin Harrison into the team's prestigious Ring of Honor on Sunday at halftime of the game. Harrison will be the eighth member elected to the elite group.

Harrison is regarded as one of the finest receivers not only in Colts history, but the National Football League. While leading the team in receiving for a club-record nine seasons, he also leads the franchise with numerous career receiving records including, receptions (1,102), receiving yards (14,580), touchdowns (128) and 100-plus yard games (59). Harrison's reception total ranks third in NFL history while his receiving yardage total is sixth-best and his 128 touchdowns rank fifth in league annals.