Opposition Research: Talking the Titans with Jim Wyatt

Each week, Colts.com will speak with a writer who covers the team the Colts are set to play that upcoming Sunday.

In Week 13, the Colts are facing the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. To gain more insight, we caught up with Jim Wyatt, the senior writer and editor for TennesseeTitans.com.

Colts.com: The last time you and I spoke, Ryan Tannehill was the Titans' starting quarterback. However, that's changed in recent weeks with rookie Will Levis taking over. With five starts under his belt, how would you evaluate Levis' play so far?

Jim Wyatt: I think he's done pretty well for the most part. It hasn't been perfect and that's what you'd expect with a rookie quarterback, but I think he's shown poise. I think he's shown good leadership for a rookie. I think for the most part, he's made good decisions. Certainly, things around him could be better, that would help him even more - that includes protection and that includes running the football. But, I think for a guy in his first five starts, I've been mostly impressed by him and I think it has to be encouraging for the team moving forward.

Colts.com: It's been a mixed bag for Derrick Henry over the past four games. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers he had 75 or more rushing yards, averaged over four yards per carry and scored three total touchdowns. Then against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars, he failed to top 40 yards, averaged less than four yards per carry and didn't score any touchdowns. What do you think is the reason for Henry's uneven play?

Jim Wyatt: Well part of it is that they fell behind in a couple of those games and just had to abandon the run. Part of it too is their blocking I don't think has been great. I think if you asked Derrick, he'd tell you he could be better in that regard as well. The Titans have had a lot of issues up front from a performance standpoint to an injury standpoint, which has forced them to re-shuffle that offensive line many times. As a result, there have been uneven performances. They've lacked some chemistry up front and I think that's affected the run game a lot. I think what's key for the Titans is they need to be able to be in games early and not fall behind where you have to be predictable on offense. I think Derrick Henry has proven that he's still capable of producing for this football team, but they've got to put him in positions where he can do so.

Colts.com: When we last spoke, you described DeAndre Hopkins as a guy who 'can make big catches in big situations.' Seven weeks later and with a new quarterback getting him the ball, he's still doing it. With the changes that the offense has undergone this season, how big is it to have a consistent presence like Hopkins in tow?