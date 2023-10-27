Opposition Research: Talking the Saints with John DeShazier

Each week Colts.com will speak with a writer who covers the team the Colts are set to play that upcoming Sunday.

In Week 8, the Colts are facing the New Orleans Saints in Indianapolis. To gain more insight, we caught up with John DeShazier, the senior writer for NewOrleansSaints.com.

Colts.com: The Saints are seven games into the Derek Carr era. How would you describe what you've seen from him so far?

John DeShazier: I think "inconsistent" has to be the best word, for both Carr and the offense. The high expectations entering the season haven't yet manifested into consistent production, and the fact that assignments still are being blown is a concern. Carr and his receivers haven't often enough been on the same page in the red zone, and an offense that can't produce touchdowns in the red zone (37.5 percent for the season, fifth-worst in the league) is going to be an offense that struggles scoring points. New Orleans has been fine between the 20s; the Saints have totaled 400-plus yards in the last two games. But, in part because of red zone struggles, they lost each game by a touchdown. Simply, Carr's production has to result in more points for the offense and, hopefully, less on-field and sideline outbursts. The latter is understandable for a frustrated competitor, but it isn't a good look for a team captain and leader. He hasn't been turnover-prone (four interceptions) and sacks have decreased, but six touchdown passes and 1,600 passing yards is less than hoped for at this point.

Colts.com: I'm sure a big help for Carr was the return of running back Alvin Kamara. Despite missing the first three games of the season, he still leads all running backs with 35 catches this season. How does his presence help the offense?

John DeShazier: Kamara remains the marked man for the Saints' offense. Opponents begin defensively with their attention focused on him, and he knows it. Theoretically, his presence should free up teammates because he's the kind of back whose mere presence draws attention, and it does but the offensive explosion hasn't yet happened for this team. In six games Kamara leads the team in touches (104) and is second in yards from scrimmage (438), so he still is being effective even with a target on his back. But he only has one touchdown and Kamara is someone who, in his career, has displayed a knack for getting into the end zone. The Saints want to cut down on his 26 touches per game, though, despite the fact that he wants the ball and had three games of involuntary rest due to his NFL suspension.

Colts.com: Another weapon for Carr has been wide receiver Chris Olave, who seems to have picked up right where he left off after his strong rookie season. What is it about him that has allowed him to have such a strong start to his career?