Opposition Research: Talking the Patriots with Evan Lazar

In Week 10, the Colts are facing the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany. To gain more insight, we caught up with Evan Lazar, a staff writer for Patriots.com.

Colts.com: The Patriots' 2-7 start to the season is the worst it's had since 2000. What do you think has been a catalyst for the team's struggles up to this point?

Evan Lazar: The short answer to the question is personnel decisions by Belichick and the front office. With their two defensive blue-chip talents on injured reserve (Christian Gonzalez and Matthew Judon), the roster talent doesn't compare to teams who are competitive this season. In particular, this offense is sorely lacking impact players. Their best healthy receiver is sixth-round rookie Demario Douglas, their offensive line play has sunk their running game and flustered the quarterback, and Mac Jones doesn't have the talent to drive the bus himself. It's a roster that doesn't have much talent, with a head coach whose team-building philosophies might be outdated. The coaching has also taken a step back. Their fundamentals aren't as sound, and defense and special teams are mistake-prone, but the number one issue is personnel around a limited quarterback.

Colts.com: A quarterback's third season is usually the time when they're expected to turn a corner. Midway through Mac Jones' third campaign, how would you describe his performance?

Evan Lazar: Very inconsistent to downright not good enough. Look, Mac doesn't have much to throw to and the line play was very bad to start the year. The offensive line has settled down, but he's still throwing to Jalen Reagor, Demario Douglas, and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Jones is sped up by the pressure, his footwork is very shaky, and he isn't being propped up by his receivers. You can't have a quarterback with limited physical tools without top playmakers around him. It's a losing combination.

Colts.com: The Patriots' defense has been dealt some tough blows with injuries taking outside linebacker Matt Judon and rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez out early this season. Who have you seen step up in their absence?