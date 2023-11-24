Opposition Research: Talking the Buccaneers with Brianna Dix

Each week, Colts.com will speak with a writer who covers the team the Colts are set to play that upcoming Sunday.

In Week 12, the Colts are facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Indianapolis. To gain more insight, we caught up with Brianna Dix, a staff writer for Buccaneers.com.

Colts.com: Despite a 4-6 record through the Buccaneers' first 10 games, they are still right on the Saints' heels in the race for the NFC South title. From what you have seen, what has been the overall vibe of the team in recent weeks?

Brianna Dix: The phrase "we are in charge of our own destiny" has echoed through the facility over the course of the past two weeks by a myriad of players and coaches. Like you mentioned, the Buccaneers currently hold a 4-6 record but are just one game behind the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South hunt. Everything is still in front of Tampa Bay in the division with a critical seven-game stretch with four intradivision matchups to go. Every team goes through peaks and valleys during an NFL season. Right now, it is no secret that the Bucs are going through a low point with missed opportunities on the field. However, this team holds itself to a high standard with the talent on the roster and there is belief in all facets that the Bucs can get back on the winning track to hopefully ignite a playoff stretch, beginning in Week 12. There is urgency within the building, but it is the antithesis of 'doom and gloom'.

Colts.com: It's never easy to replace one of the greatest of all time, but that's what Baker Mayfield has done following Tom Brady's retirement. How do you feel like he's fared in his first season in Tampa?

Brianna Dix: Baker Mayfield has rallied the offense with charisma and poise under pressure. He ranks fourth among all quarterbacks this season in passer rating, second in passing yards and is tied for third in passing touchdowns when under pressure in 2023. Mayfield's ability to extend plays outside of the pocket on bootlegs and scrambles has bolstered the unit and opened the playbook. Against the 49ers last week, Mayfield got into a great rhythm on timing routes. He quickly gained the trust of the offense when he arrived with leadership intangibles and fiery competitiveness. Mayfield has shown his improvisation skills, arm talent, quick processing and precision at all three levels of the field. His moxie has certainly energized the Bucs' offense in 2023. Whether lowering his shoulder to gain additional hard-fought yards for a first down or expediting throws from off-platform with ease, Mayfield has made a significant impact this season.

Colts.com: One of the players who I'm sure has been aiding Mayfield during his transition is Mike Evans, who looks like he's well on his way to his 10th 1,000-yard receiving season. What is it about him that has allowed him to have so much prolonged success?