Opposition Research: Talking the Bengals with Geoff Hobson

The Colts play the Bengals this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The last time these teams squared off was in 2020 with the Colts winning, 31-27.

Dec 08, 2023 at 10:11 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

23-Opposition-Research-CIN

Each week, Colts.com will speak with a writer who covers the team the Colts are set to play that upcoming Sunday.

In Week 14, the Colts are facing the Cincinnati Bengals in Paycor Stadium. To gain more insight, we caught up with Geoff Hobson, the senior writer for Bengals.com.

Colts.com: With the Bengals' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, Cincinnati has put itself back into the playoff conversation. How big was that win for the locker room and the team's playoff hopes?

Geoff Hobson: You can't tell, which is how Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has built a seemingly bullet-proof culture. They don't get too high, they don't get too low. During the past two years, this team has played in a ton of big games on the way to two straight AFC title game appearances and back-to-back AFC North championships. Another day at the office.

Colts.com: It's never easy for a team to overcome the loss of their franchise quarterback, however, that's the position the Bengals find themselves in. Over the last two starts, how would you describe the job Jake Browning has done?

Geoff Hobson: About as well as you can hope. While replacing Joe Burrow, the NFL's all-time completion percentage leader, Browning has set the NFL record for best completion percentage in a passer's first two NFL starts. He's also improved, taking the Bengals from scoring 10 points at home in a loss to the Steelers in his first start to scoring 34 in overtime in a road win over Jacksonville in his second.

Colts.com: Despite the fact Joe Burrow isn't the one throwing him passes, Ja'Marr Chase has been great these past couple of games, catching 15 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown. How big of a help is it for Browning knowing he has a trustworthy target like Chase out there?

Geoff Hobson: The mantra for a backup QB to succeed is his supporting cast must step up and the two-time Pro Bowler Chase is doing exactly that as he keeps his statistical gems rolling even without Burrow. On Monday night he became the fourth receiver in NFL history with 80 catches and 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. And he and A.J. Green are the only Bengals with 1,000 yards in each of their first three seasons.

Colts.com: Though he may not get a lot of national recognition, Trey Hendrickson is having one of the best seasons of his career. Getting at least one sack in each of the past three games, what is it that has made him so impactful?

Geoff Hobson: His first step off the line at right end is legendary, forcing double teams that open it up for left end Sam Hubbard's five sacks this season and nose tackle DJ Reader's six pressures on Monday night. Hendrickson needs three sacks to break his Bengals season sack record of 14 in 2021.

Colts.com: Through the first 12 games of the season, the Bengals have allowed an average of 133.3 rushing yards per game, which is the fifth-highest mark in the NFL. On the opposite sideline, the Colts are 12th in the league in rushing yards per game (115.8 yards). What is the Bengals' defense going to have to do to slow down their rushing attack?

Geoff Hobson: Play like it did Monday night, when they allowed the Jags just 2.8 yards per carry for a total of 71 yards. They're capable enough to do it. Also in their first 12 games, they've allowed fewer than 88 yards rushing four times and are 4-0.

Related Content

news

Practice Notebook: Colts' secondary ready to step up ahead of 'statement game' versus Cincinnati Bengals

After running through a gauntlet of stout wide receivers this season, the Colts' secondary now have their sights set on the Bengals' trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC South tiebreaking scenarios, Jake Browning's breakout game ahead of Week 14 matchup with Cincinnati Bengals

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 14 with questions on if the Colts can become AFC South champions in the event of a three-way tie, what to expect from Bengals quarterback Jake Browning on Sunday and if the team's tight ends will become a bigger part of the offense down the stretch. 
news

5 years after first stint as offensive coordinator ended, Jim Bob Cooter is making 'phenomenal' impact on Colts offense

Cooter's rise as a coach began in Indianapolis, but didn't end after his first gig as offensive coordinator ended with the Detroit Lions in 2018. An offensive coordinator again, Cooter has had a key role in developing game plans for head coach Shane Steichen and the Colts' 8th-ranked offense in 2023. 
news

Practice Notebook: Grover Stewart, with no limitations, returns to Colts defensive line for Week 14

Stewart re-joins a defensive line that enters Week 14's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals second in the NFL with 42 sacks. 
news

Zaire Franklin humbled, motivated by nomination as Colts' 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year

Franklin said being named the Colts' 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year has already inspired him to find more ways to give back to kids in Philadelphia and Indianapolis through his foundation, Shelice's Angels. 
news

From breast cancer awareness to promoting education, Colts players explain inspiration behind My Cause, My Cleats initiatives

The Colts wore the cleats during their Week 13 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans.
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 14 game vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Colts released their Week 14 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 13

After 13 weeks, the Colts are second in the AFC South standings with a 7-5 record. 
news

Colts Nominate LB Zaire Franklin For 2023 Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Whether it's been setting a franchise record for tackles or making a positive impact on the communities of Philadelphia and Indianapolis, Franklin has dedicated himself to creating a lasting legacy on and off the field. 
news

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver Tank Dell undergoes season-ending leg surgery on Monday

Through 11 games, Dell caught 47 passes for 709 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He was the Texans' leader in receiving touchdowns.
news

5 Colts Things Learned, Week 13: D-line's sack spree continues, Michael Pittman Jr. breaks Marvin Harrison's record, Gardner Minshew's mentality pays off in win over Titans

The Colts topped the Tennessee Titans, 31-28, in overtime on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Here are five big things we learned in Week 13 as the Colts held serve in the AFC playoff race. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising