Opposition Research: Talking the Bengals with Geoff Hobson

Each week, Colts.com will speak with a writer who covers the team the Colts are set to play that upcoming Sunday.

In Week 14, the Colts are facing the Cincinnati Bengals in Paycor Stadium. To gain more insight, we caught up with Geoff Hobson, the senior writer for Bengals.com.

Colts.com: With the Bengals' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, Cincinnati has put itself back into the playoff conversation. How big was that win for the locker room and the team's playoff hopes?

Geoff Hobson: You can't tell, which is how Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has built a seemingly bullet-proof culture. They don't get too high, they don't get too low. During the past two years, this team has played in a ton of big games on the way to two straight AFC title game appearances and back-to-back AFC North championships. Another day at the office.

Colts.com: It's never easy for a team to overcome the loss of their franchise quarterback, however, that's the position the Bengals find themselves in. Over the last two starts, how would you describe the job Jake Browning has done?

Geoff Hobson: About as well as you can hope. While replacing Joe Burrow, the NFL's all-time completion percentage leader, Browning has set the NFL record for best completion percentage in a passer's first two NFL starts. He's also improved, taking the Bengals from scoring 10 points at home in a loss to the Steelers in his first start to scoring 34 in overtime in a road win over Jacksonville in his second.

Colts.com: Despite the fact Joe Burrow isn't the one throwing him passes, Ja'Marr Chase has been great these past couple of games, catching 15 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown. How big of a help is it for Browning knowing he has a trustworthy target like Chase out there?