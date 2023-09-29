Opposition Research: Talking the Rams with Stu Jackson of TheRams.com

The Colts play the Rams this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST. The last time these teams played each other was Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Sep 29, 2023 at 09:32 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Leonard stafford

Colts.com is starting a Q&A where each week, we will speak with a writer who covers the team the Colts are set to play that upcoming Sunday.

Week 4, the Colts are facing the Rams in Indianapolis. To gain more insight, we caught up with Stu Jackson, the senior staff writer for TheRams.com.

Colts.com: Throughout the offseason, there were several rumors about what the future held for Sean McVay and Aaron Donald, but in the end, they both came back for this season. How big is it for the team to have them in the fold?

Stu Jackson: It's very big. Their leadership – among others', of course – is a big reason why the Rams have had the success they've had since McVay was first hired in 2017.

Colts.com: Last year, Matthew Stafford's season was cut short after he was put on IR with a spinal cord contusion. Now that he's back and appears to be at 100 percent, how far do you think he can take this young Rams offense?

Stu Jackson: I think the early-season numbers show it: The Rams enter Week 4 top five in the NFL in passing yards per game and ninth in total yards per game. When he's playing at a high level and well-protected by the offensive line, that's how capable the Rams offense can be.

Colts.com: We've seen some flashes of greatness from Kyren Williams through the first 11 games of his career. Now with Cam Akers gone, how does this change Williams' role?

Stu Jackson: Williams is effectively the Rams' RB1 now. Removing Akers' 22 carries, Williams has accounted for 39 of Los Angeles' 53 rushing attempts on the season.

Colts.com: Arguably the biggest surprise of this season has been the emergence of Puka Nucua. Has Nacua been a favorite target for Matthew Stafford all training camp or is he benefiting from Cooper Kupp being on IR?

Stu Jackson: I wouldn't say Nacua has been a favorite target of Stafford's all training camp, but he did earn Stafford's trust with the way he performed with the opportunities that came his way when Kupp was first sidelined by a hamstring injury during that time. He's also a conscientious worker who was praised throughout the offseason for his ability to translate what he learned in meetings to the practice field. With Kupp being on IR, that opens up more targets for all of the Rams receivers, and Nacua has continued to take advantage of those opportunities.  

Colts.com: Following the team's decision to trade Jalen Ramsey, it's clear that they're committed to giving their young cornerbacks like Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick a chance. How do you think they've performed through the first three weeks of the season?

Stu Jackson: Both have played well, but I think there's still room for growth for each of them in their second seasons. At the same time, they've also had some difficult matchups early on – DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Week 1; Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle in Week 2; Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Week 3 – that should help that development.

Related Content

news

Practice Notebook: JuJu Brents bringing 'fiery, chippy' mentality to hometown Colts

Brents made his NFL regular season debut in Week 3 and had a game-shifting forced fumble in the Colts' 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Matt Gay's impact on offense, Anthony Richardson's Week 4 status, Gus Bradley's defense

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 4 with questions on how Matt Gay impacts the way Shane Steichen calls plays, the direction Gus Bradley's defense is trending and more ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Practice notebook: Colts QB Anthony Richardson, C Ryan Kelly return but remain in NFL concussion protocol

Richardson and Kelly both fully participated in Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, but have yet to clear the NFL concussion protocol. 
news

Colts K Matt Gay named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3

Gay made all five of his field goal attempts, including a historic four from over 50 yards, in the Colts' 22-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium last Sunday afternoon.
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 4 game vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Colts released their Week 4 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts sign CB Chris Lammons to practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Monday. 
news

5 Colts Things Learned, Week 3: Shane Steichen's vision gets reinforced, 2023 free agents step up, defense shuts down Lamar Jackson late

Shane Steichen has demanded relentless effort from the Colts since he arrived in Indianapolis earlier this year. And the Colts' 22-19 Week 3 win over the Baltimore Ravens was defined by the exact sort of relentless effort the first-year coach has worked to instill in his team. 
news

Colts release CB Chris Lammons

The Colts made the roster move on Monday. 
news

Zack Moss embodies Colts' mentality with gritty, career-best showing in Week 3 win over Ravens

Moss set career highs with 30 carries and 122 rushing yards and added a 17-yard touchdown snag to help power the Colts' 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. 
news

Gardner Minshew credited for his resiliency following hard-fought win over Ravens

Sunday's victory over the Ravens gave Minshew his ninth career win as a starter.
news

'Everybody eats:' Colts defense shows stingy, playmaking upside in Week 3 win over Ravens

The Colts held Lamar Jackson and the high-octane Baltimore Ravens offense to just 19 points on 72 plays in Sunday's win at M&T Bank Stadium. 
Advertising