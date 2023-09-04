Oak Hill's Bud Ozmun Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 3

Bud Ozmun of Oak Hill High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
Ozmun earned this recognition after his Class 3A No.10 Eagles were impressive at home knocking off Class 2A No.2 Eastbrook 37-7. The Eagles have now won 16 straight regular season games including two straight over rival Eastbrook.
The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 3:
Region 1: Brian Parker, Hanover Central
Region 2: Nate Andrews, Northwood
Region 3: Brent Kinkel, Blufton
Region 4: Kurt Schlicher, Clinton Prairie
Region 6: Andy Olson, Monrovia
Region 7: Patrick Mallory, Lawrence North
Region 8: Justin Boser, Greenwood
Region 9: Cory Brunson, Evansville Reitz
Region 10: Neil Dittmer, Paoli
This season marks the 24th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, Corteva Agriscience will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.