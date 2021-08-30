Oak Hill's Bud Ozmun Named 2021 'Coach Of The Week' For Week 2

Indianapolis – Bud Ozmun of Oak Hill High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.
Ozmun was nominated and selected for the award after his unranked Golden Eagles defeated Class 1A, No. 5 Southwood 29-13. Oak Hill's win ended Southwood's 33-game regular season win streak, which was the longest win streak in the state. Last week, Oak Hill defeated Eastern (Greentown) ending their 19-game regular season win streak.
The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 2:
- Region 1: David Ortiz – LaPorte
- Region 2: Keith Kinder – Mishawaka
- Region 3: Todd Mason – Eastside
- Region 4: John Hendryx – Winamac
- Region 6: Mike Gillin – Mooresville
- Region 7: Brett Cooper – Perry Meridian
- Region 8:Michael Kelly – Hamilton Southeastern
- Region 9: Stephan Mullen – Evansville Bosse
- Region 10: Gabe Johnson – Bloomington South
This season marks the 22nd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.
For more information, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.