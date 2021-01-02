Transactions

Colts Activate TE Noah Togiai From IR; Waive WR Marcus Johnson; Elevate S Ibraheim Campbell, T Jared Veldheer To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts today activated tight end Noah Togiai from the Injured Reserve list and waived wide receiver Marcus Johnson. The team also elevated safety Ibraheim Campbell and tackle Jared Veldheer to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville. Indianapolis’ active roster is now at 55 players.

Jan 02, 2021 at 12:41 PM
colts-logo-pr
Veldheer Transaction 16x9

Togiai, 6-4, 244 pounds, was placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on December 5, 2020. He has played in four games with the Colts this season. Togiai was claimed by the team off waivers (from Philadelphia) on September 6, 2020. He participated in 2020 training camp with the Eagles after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 26, 2020. Collegiately, Togiai played in 44 games (37 starts) at Oregon State and finished with 102 receptions for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Johnson, 6-1, 207 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 23, 2020. Johnson has played in 34 career games (nine starts) in his time with the Colts (2018-20) and Philadelphia Eagles (2016-17) and has caught 42 passes for 679 yards and three touchdowns.

Campbell, 5-11, 210 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He was originally signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 9, 2020. Campbell has played in 57 career games (15 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020), Green Bay Packers (2018-19), New York Jets (2018), Dallas Cowboys (2018), Houston Texans (2017) and Cleveland Browns (2015-17) and has totaled 100 tackles (75 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 16 special teams stops. He has appeared in two postseason contests and has compiled two solo tackles and one special teams stop.

Veldheer, 6-8, 321 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on December 31, 2020. He has played in 120 career games (113 starts) in his time with the Green Bay Packers (2019), New England Patriots (2019), Denver Broncos (2018), Arizona Cardinals (2014-17) and Oakland Raiders (2010-2013). Veldheer has also appeared in five postseason contests (four starts). He was originally selected by the Raiders in the third round (69th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft.

