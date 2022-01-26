Colts Sign TE Nikola Kalinic To Reserve/Future Contract

Kalinic, 6-4, 245 pounds, played in 30 regular season games in two seasons (2019, 2021) with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. In 2021, he saw action in all 14 regular season games and finished with 11 receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown. Kalinic was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats in the second round (10th overall) of the 2019 CFL Draft.

Collegiately, Kalinic appeared in 31 games in four seasons (2015-18) at York University and caught 38 passes for 416 yards and two touchdowns. In 2018, he became the first player in school history to be named to the Ontario University Athletics all-star team twice in one season. Kalinic was named OUA first-team all-star on offense and special teams. He was named OUA second-team all-star on offense in 2017.