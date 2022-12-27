5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Chargers Week 16

1. The Colts' effort is not in question.

While the Colts lost their fifth game in a row on Monday night, Jeff Saturday didn't see his team quit – something he's been pleased with since taking over as interim head coach a month and a half ago.

"Just the pride and effort, these guys lay it out there," Saturday said. "I mean, I can't tell you – I mean, I told them how grateful I am. The defense battling, that's tough. It's tough sledding man. Nothing – you know, nothing to play for, down, offense isn't moving the ball. Them guys, they're still laying hat, playing hard. I take a lot of pride in that. And I tell them, man, I'm so grateful and appreciative of how hard they do try to play. And, again, when all things are stacked against you, it shows you a lot about yourself. I think those guys, they are proving to themselves what they are as professional football players. And that's true pros. And I'm grateful for what they're doing."

As quarterback Nick Foles pointed out, sometimes teams give good effort but still lose games in the NFL – and that's where this Colts team sits with two games left in the 2022 season.