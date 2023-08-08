Training Camp Notebook: Nick Cross feeling comfortable, confident heading into Year 2 with Colts

WESTFIELD, Ind. – With Julian Blackmon (hamstring) sidelined since the beginning of training camp and Rodney Thomas II (toe) missing Tuesday's practice at Grand Park, second-year safety Nick Cross has had plenty of opportunities to take advantage of over the last few weeks.

Cross, a 2022 third-round draft pick, has played plenty of strong safety in place of Blackmon throughout camp. He shifted over to free safety on Tuesday with Thomas out, and the Colts have also cross-trained (no pun intended) him at slot corner, too.

"We're putting more on his plate, but it's the more you can do," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "And when he goes through walk-thru and starts doing things right, it's trying to find ways – 'All right, he can play all three of them. Is there a position or is there somehow we can find a way to get him on the field?' We're kind of in that beginning stage."

Bradley said Cross is trending in the right direction while handling those assignments, and that the team's trust in him is continuing to grow. At the very least, the Colts will look to Cross as depth behind Blackmon, Thomas and Kenny Moore II; at most, he could continue pushing to get on the field in a larger role.

Cross began the 2022 season as the Colts' starting strong safety but was replaced during Week 2 by veteran Rodney McLeod Jr., who started the final 15 games of the season. Bradley said the switch was more about McLeod's experience than anything Cross wasn't doing – and it's worth noting the strong safety position in Bradley's defense has a hefty load of communication responsibilities.