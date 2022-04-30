Nick Cross Could Bring 'Bouncer' Mentality To Colts' Secondary

Cross did that in bunches for the Terrapins as a three-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten Conference selection. A stat-sheet stuffer, Cross accumulated 67 tackles (3.5 for a loss) with three sacks, three interceptions, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 2021.

Cross built even more momentum for himself at the NFL Scouting Combine, however, where he not only ran the 4.34-second 40, but he showed off a 37-inch vertical and a 130-inch broad jump.

"I always knew I had great athletic ability. God blessed me with athletic ability and I was just happy to be able to use it at the end of the day," Cross said. "The Combine put myself further on the map. My play put me up there. But to be able to put me up there on a higher echelon was a great thing."

Cross could find himself lined up all over the defense with the Colts. While both starters at safety return in Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis, and the team this offseason brought in veterans Rodney McLeod and Armani Watts at the position, Cross' play style and versatility could very well be another enticing option for Bradley and his staff.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard won't pinpoint a specific safety spot for Cross yet, describing him simply as "just a really good athlete that can run." On top of that, Ballard said, Cross is young. "He's not even 21 years old yet."