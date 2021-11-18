Colts, NFL To Offer 2021 Limited-Edition Digital Collectible Ticket NFTs

The limited-edition commemorative NFTs produced in collaboration with Ticketmaster will provide fans with a keepsake in the growing space of digital collectible NFTs.

Nov 18, 2021 at 11:09 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
colts-ticket-nft

As part of an NFL-wide initiative, the Indianapolis Colts today announced an opportunity for Colts fans to receive complimentary digital commemorative tickets in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The limited-edition commemorative NFTs produced in collaboration with Ticketmaster will provide fans with a keepsake in the growing space of digital collectible NFTs.

There are two opportunities to obtain a Colts NFT:

Matchup specific NFTs

Colts fans who purchase a ticket to and attend the Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, will receive a complimentary digital ticket via the Ticketmaster Marketplace.

All buyers will receive a postgame e-mail with instructions on how to claim and manage their NFT via the virtual marketplace.

Only buyers who purchased tickets through the NFL Ticketing Network (Ticketmaster, StubHub or SeatGeek) are eligible. If buyers transfer tickets or do not attend the game, they will not receive the NFT. Only one NFT per account is allowed.

All-32 Club Ticket NFTs

In addition to the commemorative NFTs given to fans after attending select games, the marketplace also will offer a limited number of digital collectible NFTs across all 32 clubs for fans to purchase and collect. Fans also will have the opportunity to trade or sell their commemorative NFTs. To learn more and check availability, visit NFL.live-nfts.com.

---

An NFT is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a digital ledger. NFTs can be associated with easily reproducible items such as photos, videos, audio and other types of digital files as unique items.

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 11 Game vs. Buffalo Bills

The Colts released their Week 11 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Check it out below:
news

How To Watch 'Hard Knocks In Season': HBO, HBO Max Streaming Info, Premiere Time And Date

Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts will debut Wednesday, November 17th at 10 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max. 
news

Colts' Elite Punt Unit Makes Another Huge Play In Win Over Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts special teams captain Zaire Franklin got both hands on a first-quarter Jacksonville Jaguars punt attempt on Sunday, which was picked up and returned for a touchdown by E.J. Speed in Indy's 23-17 Week 10 win. Since 2018, the year the Colts hired Bubba Ventrone as special teams coordinator, no team in the NFL has more punt team scores than Indy's six.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 23, Jaguars 17 (2021 Week 10)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 10 game of the 2021 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

'Hurricane Dayo' Storms Jaguars To Save Day For Victorious Colts

Missing the first seven games of the season as he recovered from a serious Achilles injury, Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingo has been getting increasingly comfortable since making his NFL debut three weeks ago. On Sunday, with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a potential game-winning drive late, Odeyingbo's forced fumble was the difference in Indy's 23-17 victory.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 10

As the Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South clash on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 10?
news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC Playoff Picture, Eric Fisher

The Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in a Week 10 AFC South clash on Sunday. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 10 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 10 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts 2022 Season Tickets On Sale Today

Colts fans, join the team's Season Ticket Member family for the 2022 season and beyond!
news

By The Numbers: Colts 45, Jets 30 (2021 Week 9)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 9 game of the 2021 season against the New York Jets. 
news

Big-Man Score! Danny Pinter Sneaks Into End Zone For First-Career Touchdown

Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Danny Pinter, a tight end his first two years at Ball State University, hauled in a two-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz in the third quarter of Thursday night's 45-30 Colts victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising