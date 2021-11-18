Colts, NFL To Offer 2021 Limited-Edition Digital Collectible Ticket NFTs

As part of an NFL-wide initiative, the Indianapolis Colts today announced an opportunity for Colts fans to receive complimentary digital commemorative tickets in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
The limited-edition commemorative NFTs produced in collaboration with Ticketmaster will provide fans with a keepsake in the growing space of digital collectible NFTs.
There are two opportunities to obtain a Colts NFT:
Matchup specific NFTs
Colts fans who purchase a ticket to and attend the Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, will receive a complimentary digital ticket via the Ticketmaster Marketplace.
All buyers will receive a postgame e-mail with instructions on how to claim and manage their NFT via the virtual marketplace.
Only buyers who purchased tickets through the NFL Ticketing Network (Ticketmaster, StubHub or SeatGeek) are eligible. If buyers transfer tickets or do not attend the game, they will not receive the NFT. Only one NFT per account is allowed.
All-32 Club Ticket NFTs
In addition to the commemorative NFTs given to fans after attending select games, the marketplace also will offer a limited number of digital collectible NFTs across all 32 clubs for fans to purchase and collect. Fans also will have the opportunity to trade or sell their commemorative NFTs. To learn more and check availability, visit NFL.live-nfts.com.
---
An NFT is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a digital ledger. NFTs can be associated with easily reproducible items such as photos, videos, audio and other types of digital files as unique items.