NFL Scouting Combine To Remain In Indianapolis Through 2021

Case in point: Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

"I can't think of a better city to have this event," Ballard told reporters at this year's Combine. "(There's) easy access with everything they are able to get done medically, an indoor stadium – easy access for everybody to get to the players. It's a great venue, a great city and Jeff Foster does a tremendous job getting everything organized for everybody."

The NFL Scouting Combine got its start in 1985 in Arizona before moving to New Orleans the following year. But Jeff Foster, President of National Invitational Camp., Inc., which runs the Combine, said it was clear that those organizing the event "wanted a centrally-located city, not only for the club personnel but for the players to travel to."

Indianapolis, Foster said, was the perfect choice.

"We knew it was going to be in February, so we had to find a city that had an indoor facility," Foster told Colts.com earlier this year. "So the RCA Dome was perfect for that."

The Combine officially moved to Indianapolis in 1987, and since that time it's been an annual mini-economic boom of sorts for the downtown area, which has grown right alongside the event itself. This year, the Combine brought about 5,000 people to Indy, which was expected to generate $8.4 in economic impact, according to Visit Indy's Chris Gahl.

Beyond the financial impact is the convenience that the downtown Indianapolis area provides the NFL and its teams. Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center are more-than-capable hosts of the Combine's various stages, and the area has plenty of hotel space to accommodate team officials, prospects and members of the media.

Over the last few years, the league has even opened up some aspects of the Combine to fans, as the marketability of the event continues to evolve.

"It's been a great spot for us to have the Combine here," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told fans in 2017 at the Colts Kickoff Luncheon. "It's become a bigger event, and I think it's become a bigger event because of the people of this community who I think really recognize the value of it, support it. As you know, we've been opening it up to our fans over the last few years — slowly, because as you know the football guys are a little anxious about that. But it's been great. You know, the fans can come in and it actually added value, in my view.

"And this location — the hospital facilities, the facilities that you have here around the stadium and the convention center — are all things that just make it perfect."

Those aforementioned hospital facilities might just be the cherry on top for those who have supported keeping the Combine in Indianapolis the past few years.

One of the more useful aspects of the event each year is the opportunity for the NFL's 32 teams to conduct medical evaluations of the participating prospects, and IU Health, with its centrally-located facilities, has worked with the Combine each year to make those endeavors go as smoothly as possible.